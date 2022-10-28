Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 54F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.