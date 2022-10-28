Families and children dressed up in their best costumes surrounded the pond outside the Glass Recreation Center in Tyler for the annual Tyler Parks and Recreation Fall Family Fun Festival on Thursday evening.
Over 30 vendors which consisted of local businesses and services were in attendance giving families an opportunity to learn about what they provide in East Texas while also adding fun to the event by providing games and candy for children.
Staci Lara, Glass Recreation Center supervisor, said the center hosts the event annually with the main goal to provide families with a free event but also to learn about the vendors and their services.
Tiffany Duncan brought her two daughters Claire and Adelynn for the first time and said her daughters were having fun at the event.
“They love it, for the candies and face painting,” Duncan said.
Children also enjoyed face painting, balloon artists, food trucks, and an inflatable obstacle course.
Lara mentioned that the center tries to expand and make the event different each year. It's also a way for the community to network with each other, she said.
For more information on the Glass Recreation center, visit www.cityoftyler.org.