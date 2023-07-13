Volunteers, families, friends and the 2023 Texas Rose Festival court gathered for the annual “Everything’s Coming Up Roses!” Friends of the Rose Festival luncheon on Wednesday at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler.
“We enjoy getting everyone together to celebrate the Rose Festival and appreciate the rose industry and all that the rose industry has done for Tyler,” said Carolyn Brooks, member of the Friends of the Rose.
Since 1991, the Friends of the Texas Rose Festival has held the “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” luncheon to foster enthusiasm for the roses and the court.