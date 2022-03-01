Republicans and Democrats gathered for their respective watch party events on Election Night. Attendees mingled and waited for results in the Texas primary election. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler), who ran for Texas Attorney General, was among the candidates in attendance at the Republican watch party at Rick's on the Square in downtown Tyler.
top story
PHOTOS: Candidates attend Election Night watch parties in Tyler
Tags
Ana Conejo
Video Editor / Bilingual Digital Multimedia Journalist
Photographer and Video Editor but I also cover community outreach, events and education. Stephen F. Austin State University Alumna. Houstonian reporting in East Texas since January of 2021. Story ideas? email me at aconejo@tylerpaper.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today