Republicans and Democrats gathered for their respective watch party events on Election Night. Attendees mingled and waited for results in the Texas primary election. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-Tyler), who ran for Texas Attorney General, was among the candidates in attendance at the Republican watch party at Rick's on the Square in downtown Tyler. 

Tags

Video Editor / Bilingual Digital Multimedia Journalist

Photographer and Video Editor but I also cover community outreach, events and education. Stephen F. Austin State University Alumna. Houstonian reporting in East Texas since January of 2021. Story ideas? email me at aconejo@tylerpaper.com