The Texas Health and Human Services Commission on Wednesday celebrated the grand opening of a new $200 million patient complex and administration building at Rusk State Hospital.
The three-story, 227,368 square-foot patient complex includes a 100-bed non-maximum-security unit and an expanded 100-bed maximum security unit. The 200-bed unit will increase the number of maximum-security unit beds from 40 to 100. The hospital's overall capacity will stay the same.
At the new Rusk State Hospital, primary design features include single-person rooms, the use of natural light throughout patient rooms and common areas, and outdoor spaces to promote healing and recovery. The hospital offers a variety of therapeutic, recreational and social experiences to prepare patients for life outside the hospital. The 200-bed patient complex also includes a theater, music room, beauty salon, canteen, library, gym, greenhouse and teaching kitchen.
Operating since 1919, Rusk State Hospital offers inpatient adult psychiatric services to people in 36 counties throughout East Texas. The hospital serves approximately an average of 270 people annually.
