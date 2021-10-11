On Sunday, the Tyler Area Gays hosted their annual Pride in the Park event. This year the event was at Lindsey Park in Tyler and consisted of a lot of new things added to the celebration such as a dog fashion show and drag show. Check out our photo gallery of the event!
top story
PHOTO GALLERY: Tyler Area Gays celebrates Pride in the Park event with new additions
Ana Conejo
Video Editor / Bilingual Digital Multimedia Journalist
Photographer and Video Editor but I also cover community outreach, events and features. Stephen F. Austin State University Alumna. Houstonian reporting in East Texas since January of 2021. Story ideas? email me at aconejo@tylerpaper.com
