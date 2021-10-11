On Sunday, the Tyler Area Gays hosted their annual Pride in the Park event. This year the event was at Lindsey Park in Tyler and consisted of a lot of new things added to the celebration such as a dog fashion show and drag show. Check out our photo gallery of the event! 

