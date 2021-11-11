On Thursday, Tyler ISD's Caldwell Arts Academy hosted a Veterans Day showcase filled with musical performances. Check out our photo gallery above!

Tags

Video Editor / Bilingual Digital Multimedia Journalist

Photographer and Video Editor but I also cover community outreach, events and features. Stephen F. Austin State University Alumna. Houstonian reporting in East Texas since January of 2021. Story ideas? email me at aconejo@tylerpaper.com