Tyler Morning Telegraph sports writer Phil Hicks is among those who will be honored by the East Texas Coaches Association Hall of Honor at 4 p.m. Sunday at Holiday Inn North Infinity Event Center in Longview.
Hicks will receive the Distinguished Service Award. He has covered sports at the Tyler Morning Telegraph for 39 years.
Also being honored are coaches Mike Vallery of Kilgore, Dennis Parker of Marshall and Clarence McMichael of Nacogdoches, along with player Matt Flynn (Tyler Lee) and football official Bobby Bain (Tyler Chapter).
The 2022 state champion Carthage Bulldogs football team will also be recognized at the event.
Flynn was a standout quarterback for the Red Raiders. As a junior, Flynn was 101 of 199 for 1,650 yards with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. As a senior, Flynn was 124 of 206 for 1,679 yards and nine touchdowns with 305 yards and 12 touchdowns rushing, leading Lee to a trip to the state semifinals.
Flynn was a four-star quarterback that went to LSU. During his time with the Tigers, they won two BCS National Championships (2003 and 2007). In the 2007 season, he finished the season with 2,407 passing yards, 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also rushed for 215 yards and four touchdowns. In the BCS National Championship game against Ohio State, Flynn completed 19 of 27 passes and four touchdowns, and was named offensive MVP of the game.
Flynn was drafted in the seventh round (209th overall) by the Green Bay Packers. He was the backup quarterback to Aaron Rodgers when the Packers won Super Bowl XLV. On January 1, 2012, Flynn started the final game of the season against the Detroit Lions, and he threw for 480 yards and six touchdowns in the 45–41 victory, both of which set Packers single-game records.
Flynn also played for the Seattle Seahawks, Oakland Raiders, Buffalo Bills, the Packers again, New England Patriots, New York Jets and New Orleans Saints.
In his NFL career, Flynn was 219 of 357 for 2,541 yards with 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and he carried the ball 65 times for 69 yards and a touchdown.
Vallery compiled a 133-47-1 record in 15 seasons at Kilgore High School, winning a state title with a perfect 16-0 record in 2004. His Bulldog teams had double digit wins three times and won at least nine games nine times during his 15 seasons on the sidelines.
Parker coached for seven seasons at Marshall, winning a state title in 1990. He later coached high schools in Cleburne, Mesa, Arizona and Idabel, Oklahoma and had two stints as a college head coach at North Texas and Texas Lutheran.
Bain has officiated multiple state championship games, including as the referee in the Class 4A Division I Championship in 2021.
McMichael will receive the Kyle Preston Assistant Coach Award. McMichael coached for 42 years, including 38 at Nacogdoches ISD.
Carthage won its ninth football state championship — all since 2008.
The ETCA supports coaches, parents and student athletes through the promotion of football in East Texas, professional development for coaches, provision of scholarships and financial aid to coaches in times of personal tragedy.