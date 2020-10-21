As groggy parents, teachers and bus drivers navigated early morning traffic, sipping coffee from travel mugs and squinting through the heavy fog, students in the Lindale High floral design class gathered on campus sidewalks, shook the sleep from their bodies and readied themselves for a chaotic morning aimed at spreading joy and bringing about smiles.
Just after 7 a.m., Cleveland Morris, floral design teacher and FFA adviser, led the small group of students to the back of his pickup truck, loaded with a dozen or so buckets full of colorful roses, before giving the teens a little pep talk.
"Make sure you don't get run over," Morris said with a smile. Then, as a reminder, coached the students through their morning mission.
"Lindale FFA and Lindale Floral have teamed up to petal it forward. We’re giving you a flower to make your day, and we’re giving one so you can make somebody else’s day," he said. "The next mom who’s driving, we’ll start with her!”
As cars filled the drop-off lanes, the students scattered with bouquets in hand, ready to offer a flower and a smile.
It was a moment the students had spent nearly three months preparing for.
"Last year, we just kind of started helping (the floral design class) out a little bit with fresh stems,” Jennifer Darr, Lindale Floral Shop owner, said. “They didn’t have very much money ... so we kind of started this little partnership!”
Since school began in August, students have been working closely with the floral shop to coordinate the event. Professional designers from Lindale Floral offered hands-on classes to teach the students about how to craft an elegant bouquet, and about a week ago, when all the supplies came in, students began devoting much of their class time to tying and pruning each of 400 bouquets by hand.
During the morning rush on Wednesday, they got the chance to see their hard work pay off at last.
"It’s been really fun,” sophomore Jacqueline Rand, a floral design student who also plans to run for the state officer position with the FFA in the coming months, said. “It brings me a lot of joy to spread joy, and this is so simple and easy. It’s really fun just to be out here with my friends enjoying the morning.”
Her classmate, Hannah Evans, agreed.
“It’s a simple thing we can do to brighten people’s mornings, and as much joy as it brings them it brings us too,” Evans said.
Though the students enjoyed their experience, they admitted that approaching cars as they pulled into the drop-off lanes, with parents focused on their own routines or perhaps thinking the students were trying to sell the roses for money, sometimes proved intimidating.
But as the morning wore on, students learned to embrace those challenges, becoming braver as they ran up to cars, waving excitedly and knocking on windows.
Morris said the chance for students to practice their public speaking skills and step out of their comfort zones in a safe environment was just one of many benefits of the morning.
“This is the best part of all of it, being able to see everybody come out and bring the students the satisfaction of being part of something that was awesome,” Morris said. “Really, to see these kids smile whenever they’re doing it is what it’s about.”
Wednesday was the second year Lindale Floral Shop and Lindale High have participated in the national Petal It Forward movement, a goodwill initiative where participants hand two flowers or bouquets to an unsuspecting stranger, urging them to keep one and share the other with someone else. Sook Flower Farm also donated a number of sunflowers, which the students tucked into bouquets made especially for teachers, in celebration of the day.
“That’s the neatest thing is just to see how people respond,” Darr said as she handed out bouquets of her own near her shop on W. South Street. “It’s nice to bring awareness about what fresh flowers do for the human spirit.”
The tradition, she said, is one she hopes will endure for years to come.