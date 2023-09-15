Pets Fur People has a senior Boston Terrier available for adoption. His name is Dekker. This guy weighs about 22 pounds and is fully vetted. Dekker plays gently with small children and enjoys the companionship of other dogs. He is friendly, knows some basic commands and best of all, Dekker is house trained.
Dekker will go home with a starter kit of food, a big fluffy dog bed, a collar and leash and a certificate for half-price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
For information on adopting Dekker call 903 597-2471 or check the Pets Fur People website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet and greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. — closed for lunch 1 to 2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the oldest brick and mortar no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.