Tyler ISD's Peete Elementary School saw a need and filled it with a recent supply drive to help the community.
Students and staff raised a total of 587 pairs of socks for infants to teenagers which will be distributed to CASA for Kids of East Texas this week.
Peete Elementary Principal LaRena Brooks said the idea came to life after seeing a need on campus.
“We noticed that some of our students didn’t have socks so that initiated the need,” she said.
Brooks also said the campus strives to teach and be there for students in a variety of ways beyond academics.
“We strive to teach the whole child, we look to do more than just provide for them academically but we want to address their social and emotional needs as well,” she said. “Anything that we can do as their school campus and a campus in the community we want families to know we are here and it's beyond academics, it's the whole child.”
Pete Elementary kindergarten teachers Brandy Hall and Asjaah Boyd said the need of conducting a sock drive was emphasized with the goal of finding a way to assist the community.
“We just wanted to give back to our community and we wanted to kind of let the community know that we’re trying to help. We have a lot of kids that are not fortunate enough for them to even have socks, so we kind of wanted to give back to our community,” Boyd said.
Kindergarten teachers initiated the idea and the sock drive eventually became a friendly competition for the whole campus.
According to Hall, the winning class of the drive was also the kindergarten class which raised over 300 socks and will receive the prize of being able to drop off the socks in person to CASA.
“It was a school-wide drive and we started last week collecting sock donations. I’m super excited to announce that we met our goal and that we’ll be able to bless kids through CASA,” Hall said.
Hall also said she wants to show gratitude toward everyone who helped reach the goal.
“Just wanted to thank the parents and all of the people that helped collect and donated socks for us for it to be a blessing for the CASA organization,” she said.