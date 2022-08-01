Pedestrian fatalities have increased locally and statewide over the last few years, according to recent statistics. The state has launched a pedestrian safety campaign and the City of Tyler has ongoing efforts to help curb the issue.
One out of five fatalities in Texas are pedestrians, and the state has seen an increase in the number of deaths from previous years.
In 2021, 5,366 traffic crashes involving pedestrians occurred in Texas, and as a result 841 people were killed, a 15% increase in pedestrian fatalities over the previous year. Another 1,470 people were seriously injured, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.
In Tyler, pedestrian fatalities have also seen an increase over the last four years, with two killed in 2018, zero in 2019, three in 2020 and seven in 2021.
Two pedestrians have been killed so far in 2022, according to the Tyler Police Department.
Andrew Erbaugh, public information officer for the Tyler Police Department, said one of the things the department has done to prevent pedestrian fatalities is to educate citizens and promote the use of crosswalks.
“Instead of trying to cross a busy highway in the middle of the night or during rush hour traffic, we recommend residents to please use intersections and crosswalks that will keep them safe,” Erbaugh said. “If you cross a street where there’s no intersection, you don’t have the right of way and that takes the safety out of your hands.”
Erbaugh explained different scenarios about how Tyler PD handles fatality-related crimes.
He said if a pedestrian is hit when walking in the street at night or rush hour traffic without the signal’s authorization or where there is no intersection, the victim would be held accountable for his injuries, if any.
“In these types of situations the driver is not at fault because the person that was walking was not in the right to cross the road, so no charges would be filed against the driver,” he said. “Now if a pedestrian is hit when legally crossing a crosswalk or intersection, then the tables turn and the driver could be charged.”
In order to improve pedestrian safety, the City of Tyler Traffic Engineering Department has worked on projects around the city, especially in schools.
Cameron Williams, Tyler’s traffic engineer, said the department has upgraded beacon systems to check that they’re working correctly at the appropriate times. The pedestrian hybrid beacon is a traffic control device designed to help pedestrians safely cross higher-speed roadways at midblock crossings and uncontrolled intersections, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration.
Williams also said they’ve upgraded school zoning ordinances and signage to make motorists more aware of pedestrian traffic.
“We decided to reinforce these areas so when pedestrians walk around school zones, these resources are working properly and help avoid injuries or fatalities,” Williams said. “I think we’re doing a great job of trying to get these zones cleaned up and also having consistency for improved safety for both drivers and pedestrians.”
In terms of public work around the city, he said last year they wrapped up a project between Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd and West Gentry Parkway that added sidewalks and pedestrian lighting.
The department is working on new projects this year to prevent pedestrian fatalities.
Williams said they will soon begin working on a project called Highway Safety Improvement Program. The program, which is a federal program administered by TXDOT, is made up of smaller projects within the city.
The reconstruction of the traffic signal between South Broadway Avenue and Tyler Legacy High School, the addition of curb ramps and upgraded pedestrian signals are among some of the mini-projects within the program.
Additional projects by the Traffic Engineering Department include adding more traffic signals in streets where traffic is high and adding rectangular rapid flashing beacons.
Williams said the rapid flashing beacons will serve to let drivers know when a pedestrian is getting ready to cross the street.
“Anytime we can provide better sidewalk facilities and traffic signals that will definitely improve safety for pedestrians,” he said. “The better markings that we have on the road will also enhance motorists to be more aware that this might be a place where pedestrians cross the street.”
Williams expects that pedestrian fatalities can be lowered, as every project they do has the goal to reduce and eliminate the issue, he said.
“Everybody is trying to get somewhere, whether you’re a driver or a pedestrian and we need to make sure we care for one another,” he said.
TxDOT offers these safety reminders to prevent a deadly encounter:
For drivers:
• Stop for pedestrians in crosswalks.
• When turning, yield the right of way to pedestrians.
• Be cautious when passing stopped buses or other vehicles.
• Pay attention and put your phone away, so you’re always prepared if pedestrians enter your path.
• Follow the posted speed limit and drive to conditions.
For people walking:
• Cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks. Look left, right, then left again before crossing.
• Make eye contact with drivers before crossing. Don’t assume drivers see you.
• Follow all traffic and crosswalk signals.
• Use the sidewalk. If there isn’t one, walk on the left side of the road, facing oncoming traffic.
• When walking, put away electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.
• Wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.