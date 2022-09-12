Basil was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas after her owner unexpectedly passed away. She is a Plott Hound Mix with an estimated birth date of 2/7/17. Basil is opening to us but will require a patient owner. She enjoys routine and would love a home with a yard.
Samson is a Spaniel/Pointer Mix with an estimated birth date of 3/28/2018. He weighs 55 lbs. and has been fully vetted. Samson was rescued from an overcrowding situation right here in East Texas. Unfortunately, he never received proper one on one socializing and has a fear of almost everything. Our volunteers are working with him on leash walking and helping him build his confidence. He is very sweet, loves toys, and is good around other dogs. Sadly, you will not see this side of him without giving him time to adjust.
John is a young Rhodesian Ridgeback/Terrier mix with an estimated birth date of 4/5/22. He was rescued with over 90 other animals from a cruelty seizure in Smith County. John is working on his puppy manners. He is very playful and loves his toys! He would love to have an active owner who could dedicate time to keeping him active! John is going to be a big boy and will need a home to accommodate.
Squiggy is a grey male Domestic Medium Hair mix with a birth date of 7/01/2022. He is a shy but friendly. Squiggy came to us from a litter of 11. He is fully vaccinated and ready for his forever home.
Edna is a black female Domestic Medium Hair mix from the same litter as Squiggy. She is also a little shy, but with the right loving home she is sure to come out of her shell. Edna is fully vaccinated with a birth date of 7/01/2022.