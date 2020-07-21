Thora is a Shepherd mix who has lived one sad life. She is 12 years old and has lived a life giving birth to litter after litter. She is a extremely sweet senior dog who is very deserving of a loving home. She has a very laid-back kind of personality and looks to be a hound mix.
DeDe is a shy but sweet Labrador mix that we estimate to be 4 years of age. She will need an owner that is patient. DeDe was living in an overcrowded situation where the SPCA of East Texas was helping to rehoming 18 dogs on one property. DeDe is continuing to work on house and crate training. She roughly weighs 47 lbs. She is not leash trained yet but will get there. She has a shy personality but seems to do well with other dogs.
Lilly is a 30 lb. Shepherd mix that was brought to our rescue from an overcrowding situation. She has already been spayed and fully vetted by the SPCA of East Texas. Lilly will need a patient home to feel comfortable in. She has done well around other dogs but has not been around cats. She enjoys belly rubs and being shown human affection. She will require a fully fenced in backyard. Lilly is a sweet pup that is slowly opening up to everyone.
Little Lamb was born in our rescue on 11/15/18 and was one the most adorable kitten ever. She was adopted when 8 weeks of age but, sadly her owner is no longer able to keep her. Little Lamb is now looking high and low for a family that would like to take on an adult cat that is past the kitten stages of life. She was living in a home with another cat and would do well with other animals once antiquated. Little Lamb has been fully vetted by the SPCA of East Texas and is home ready.
Holly is an 8 month old kitten that was adopted from the SPCA of East Texas but returned at no fault of her own. Holly is very sweet and very much your shadow but not at first sight. Holly takes a few days to really open up and feel herself. She is shy at heart but will be someone’s best friend once she is ready. Holly is completely vetted and litter box trained.
To adopt one of these dogs or cats, visit www.spcaeasttx.com. For more information, email opt@spcaeasttx.com for dogs or rescue@spcaeasttx.com for cats or call 903-596-SPCA.
The SPCA of East Texas Adoption Office is located at 4517 Old Bullard Road in Tyler and open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.Saturday.