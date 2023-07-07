Paul Findley will serve as the new Smith County fire marshal after the commissioners court appointed him to the position at their meeting Tuesday.
Findley is retiring from his post as City of Tyler fire marshal and public information officer, which he served for 14 years. He will begin working for Smith County on Monday.
“I am excited about this new opportunity, and I look forward to seeking out avenues to connect with our community and to work alongside our public safety partners as we strive to make our county as safe and healthy as possible,” Findley said.
Smith County Judge Neal Franklin said they received 15 applications for the job, and the top three candidates were reviewed during the commissioners court’s executive session on Tuesday. The court unanimously approved appointing Findley.
“Paul Findley, with his background and experience, professionalism and education, stood out above the rest of the candidates,” Franklin said. “We are excited for him to bring that to the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office.”
Findley has worked for the City of Tyler for 25 years.
“I have been blessed with many opportunities in my time with the City of Tyler and have been fortunate to work with multiple chiefs and city managers in my career. I wouldn’t be here today without their influence and support,” Findley said. “Additionally, I am thankful to have worked with several past county fire marshals and their staff over the years. I have nothing but respect for my predecessors, and I hope to continue their legacy of service to those that entrust us to fulfill the role of public servants.”
Findley is a certified fire executive and graduated from the Texas Fire Chiefs Academy in 2013. He attended the United States Fire Administration National Fire Academy in Maryland in 2017.
He holds certifications as a Master Firefighter, Master Fire Inspector, Master Arson Investigator and Fire Instructor with the Texas Commission on Fire Protection.
He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management and a Master of Science Degree, emphasizing Disaster Preparedness and Executive Fire Leadership.
Findley is a licensed master peace officer and has worked as an adjunct professor for Tyler Junior College in Emergency Management and Fire Protection Technology since 2012.
Before becoming fire marshal, he served as deputy fire marshal for the City of Tyler for six years and as a firefighter for five years.
Findley serves on multiple local, state and national organizations.
Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue has served in the interim since the former fire marshal resigned on Oct. 1, 2022.