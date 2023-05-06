The Patriots hit eight doubles as UT Tyler scored a 15-5 seven-inning win over Texas A&M-Kingsville on Friday in the first game of the Lone Star Conference best-of-three baseball series at Irwin Field.
The Patriots (36-16) and the Javelinas (26-25) meet in Game 2 at 6 p.m. Saturday. If a third game is needed it will be played at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Jordan Gochenour, Ethan Bedgood, Austin Ochoa and Nathan Carriere each had three hits for the Patriots.
Ochoa and Adrian Minjares each had two doubles with one apiece from Gochenour, Bedgood, Carson Cox and Carriere. Hayden Clearman added a single for UT Tyler.
RBIs were from Ochoa (3), Gochenour (2), Carriere (2), Minjares (1), Bedgood (1), Cox (1), Clearman (1) and Edward Ortiz (1).
Scoring runs were Carriere (4), Gochenour (2), Bedgood (2), Ochoa (2), Clearman (2), Kaston Mason (1), Cox (1) and Minjares (1).
Dylan Blomquist (6-1) got the win on the mound, going six innings while allowing nine hits and five runs. He struck out six and walked two. A.J. Irvin pitched the final inning and did not allow a hit while striking out one.
Steven Bonuz hit two home runs for the Javelinas and drove in three runs. Shelby Becker had two hits with other singles from Dalton Kramer, Ivan Duarte, Jacob Rosales, Ramsey Amador and Colton Allen.
Becker added two RBIs. Scoring runs were Bonuz (3), Duarte (1) and Allen (1).
---
Lone Star Conference Baseball Opening Round
Best-of-three series; Hosted by higher seed
No. 8 Eastern New Mexico at No. 1 Angelo State
Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium in San Angelo
Game 1: Angelo State 11, Eastern New Mexico 0 (7)
Game 2: 4 p.m. Saturday
x-Game 3: 1 p.m. Sunday
---
No. 7 St. Mary’s at No. 2 St. Edward’s
Lucian-Hamilton Field in Austin
Game 1: St. Edward's 12, St. Mary's 2 (8)
Game 2: 11 a.m. Saturday
x-Game 3: 1 p.m. Sunday
---
No. 6 Texas A&M-Kingsville at No. 3 UT Tyler
Irwin Field in Tyler
Game 1: UT Tyler 15, Texas A&M-Kingsville 5 (7)
Game 2: 6 p.m. Saturday
x-Game 3: 1 p.m. Sunday
---
No. 5 West Texas A&M at No. 4 Lubbock Christian
Hays Field in Lubbock
Game 1: Lubbock Christian 13, West Texas A&M 12 (10)
Game 2: 3 p.m. Saturday
x-Game 3: 1 p.m. Sunday
x-if necessary