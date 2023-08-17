The UT Tyler soccer squad is picked to finish seventh in the Lone Star Conference men's race, the league announced from its home office in Richardson on Thursday.
The Patriots, Kenny Jones enters his 22nd season as the only head coach of the team, received 114 total points in the poll as defending conference champions St. Mary's was a near unanimous top selection as the Rattlers received 22 of a possible 30 first-place votes.
Midwestern State is the runner-up, followed by West Texas A&M, Dallas Baptist and Oklahoma Christian.
MSU and WT A&M each received three first-place votes with DBU receiving two.
Dallas Baptist's Peyton Voelker (Jr., forward, Business Administration, Timnath, Colorado) was tabbed Offensive Player of the Year, while the St. Mary's teammates Andrick Ferrer (Jr., Management, Buffalo, New York) and Andre Schlaefi (Sr., Accounting, Katy) were named, Defensive Player of the Year, and Goalkeeper of the Year, respectively.
The Patriots look to bounce back from a 7-6-3 season that saw them go 2-5-2 in LSC play and just miss out on qualification into the LSC postseason tournament. The team finished just four points out of a spot in the six team tournament and missed the tournament for the first time in the Division II era.
Leading the returners for UT Tyler will be Offensive Player to Watch Lukas Paulun (Sr., midfielder, Business Administration, Essen, Germany) and Defensive Player to Watch Nori Ito (graduate student, Business Adminstration, Tokyo, Japan). Paulun returns as the leading goal scorer for the Patriots after playing just half of the slate last season due to injury. He is joined by Thato Meko (So., Frisco, Independence HS), who was second on the team in assists last season, and six total goal scorers from a year ago.
Ito leads a defense that will feature several key returners as well, as the Patriots top two leaders in minutes, Brook Williams (Sr., San Antonio, San Antonio Lee HS, Blinn College) and Craig Chisholm (graduate student, Chester, England) return to the back line. They help lead a defense that allowed just 0.88 goals per contest in 2022 and only 10.1 shots per game.
The Patriots kick off their season on Aug. 31 as they visit St. Mary's for a non-conference match in San Antonio. The first home game at Citizens 1st Bank-Perkins Soccer Complex is slated against Colorado State-Pueblo on Sept. 2.
---
Lone Star Conference Men's Soccer
Preseason Poll
Rank School (1st Place Votes) Total
1 St. Mary's (22) 283
2 Midwestern State 3 242
3 West Texas A&M 3 237
4 DBU 2 207
5 Oklahoma Christian 192
6 Lubbock Christian 155
7 UT Tyler 114
8 Texas A&M International 88
9 St. Edward's 75
10 Eastern New Mexico 57