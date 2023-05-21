The Patriots gave the No. 1 seed Angelo State all they wanted until a Rams late rally ended the UT Tyler baseball season.
Angelo State scored an 8-5 win over the Patriots on Sunday in the deciding game of the NCAA Division II South Central Regional held in San Angelo.
The Rams (50-9) will host Colorado Mesa (48-9) in the Super Regionals beginning on Friday.
The Patriots end their season at 39-19. In their second year of eligibility, UT Tyler earned a berth in the NCAA tourney.
UT Tyler broke out to an early 1-0 in the first as Kaston Mason and Austin Ochoa singled before Lane Hutchinson knocked in Mason.
The Patriots went up 3-0 in the second inning as Adrian Minjares led off with a single. Carson Cox and Edward Ortiz singled to load the bases. Jordan Gochenour was then hit by a pitch to score Cox. Ethan Bedgood added another RBI on a sacrifice fly.
The Rams put their first run on the board in the bottom of the second as Kamden Kelton doubled to right center to score Jackson Hardy.
In the top half of the sixth, the Patriots tacked on their fourth run of the game, as Cox ripped a double to left field to put himself into scoring position. Gochenour would step into the box with two outs, and promptly rip a double down the line for an RBI and a 4-1 lead.
The double gave Gochenour a Patriot record of 23 two-baggers in a season.
The Rams pulled within 4-3 in the bottom of the sixth as Hardy doubled down the left field line to score Austin Beck before a bunt single by Kelton scored Hardy.
Angelo State took the lead in the seventh with four runs and a 7-4 lead. Jordan Williams brought in the first run on a single to right field before Hardy reached on a fielder's choice, scoring Williams on the play. Justin Harris earned an RBI on a sac-bunt before Kelton hit an RBI single to give ASU a 7-4 advantage.
The Patriots pulled within 7-5 in the eighth as Cox hit a double. Two batters later, Gochenour drew a walk, and then Mason came through with a clutch RBI single up the middle.
Williams had an RBI single in the eighth for the Rams for a final score of 8-5.
Cox had three hits with Mason, Ochoa and Hutchinson adding two hits apiece. Hayden Clearman and Edward Ortiz each had singles.
Gochenour led the way with two RBIs with one each from Mason, Bedgood and Hutchinson.