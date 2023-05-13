UT Tyler is headed back to the Super Regionals after capturing a 12-6 win over Oklahoma Christian on Saturday in the championship game of the NCAA Division II South Central I Softball Regional at Irwin Ballpark.
The Patriots, 57-4 and winners of 34 consecutive games, will now make a second appearance in the NCAA DII South Central Super Regional in their first two years of Division II postseason eligibility for the program. UT Tyler also improved its record at Irwin Ballpark to 31-0.
The Eagles end their season at 38-17, with their only losses (3) to the Patriots in their last 14 games.
UT Tyler will host that best-of-three series at Irwin Ballpark on May 18-19 against the winner of the NCAA DII South Central Regional II bracket, either West Texas A&M and Colorado Christian who play in the final at 11 a.m. Sunday in Canyon.
The winner of the Super Regional advances to the College World Series May 24-31 in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
The Patriots scored 12 runs on 10 hits with Tatum Goff and Shea O'Leary taking care of business in the circle.
Michelle Arias had three hits for the Tyler squad with JT Smith and Avery Farr each drove in three runs.
Smith, Arias and Farr all had doubles.
Smith and Courtney Plocheck had two hits apiece with one each from Amanda Mareck and Cassidi Mullen.
Other RBIs were from Airas (2), Audrey Escammilla (1), Marek (1) and Mullen (1).
Scoring runs were Arias (3), Sam Schott (2), Plocheck (2), Smith (1), Tara Stewart (1), Grace Davis (1), Berlyn Grossman (1) and Mullen (1).
Goff (37-0), the transfer from Kansas who played at Rusk High School, started, going 3.2 innings before O'Leary, the transfer from Texas, pitched the next 2.2 innings. Then Goff return for the final two outs.
Goff gave up four hits and one run with one strikeout and one walk. O'Leary allowed three hits and five runs (2 earned) with two walks.
Whitney Wade led the Eagles with two hits, including a double. Other hits were from Kristen Whitehouse, Kyle Janzen, Kiley Brewster, Marissa Powell and Hannah Pate.
Whitehouse had two RBIs with one each from Wade, Boo Robinson and Kelsey Gammage.
Scoring runs were Janzen (2), Brooklin Bain (1), Wade (1), Kate Bradley (1) and Bate (1).
Jill Dickson (21-7) started for the Eagles, going three innings and allowing three hits and three runs with four walks and two strikeouts. Former UT Tyler pitcher Payton Foster then tossed three innings and giving up five hits and six runs (4 earned) with six walks and one strikeout. Grace Anderson threw the final inning, allowing two hits and three runs with a walk and a strikeout.