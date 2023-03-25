The UT Tyler Patriots go for their fourth straight win over No. 25 West Texas A&M on Monday at Irwin Field.
First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.
On Sunday, the Patriots scored an 8-4 win over the Buffaloes. UT Tyler, behind a couple of crafty lefties (Dylan Blomquist, Miles Clack) swept Texas Texas A&M on Saturday in two seven-inning games 3-2 and 12-2.
UT Tyler improved to 20-11 both overall and in Lone Star Conference play. The Buffaloes fall to 19-10 and 17-10.
SUNDAY'S GAMES
SATURDAY'S GAMES
In the opener, West Texas A&M took a 2-0 lead in the fourth before the Patriots tied the game at 2-2 in the fifth and went ahead in the sixth for the 3-2 win.
Blomquist (2-0) went the distance on the mound, allowing four hits and two runs with eight strikouts and one walk.
In the fourth, the Buffaloes took a 2-0 lead when Ryan Johnson doubled in Mike Manetta and Will Fuenning's groundout scored Johnson.
The Patriots tied the game in the fifth as Kaston Mason's grounder to second base scored Nathan Carriere and Lane Hutchinson's single to center plated Edward Ortiz.
UT Tyler scored the eventual winning run in the sixth as Ortiz singled through the right side, scoring Carson Cox.
Nick Marshall (5-1) took the loss, allowing nine hits and three runs (2 earned). He struck out three and walked one.
Ethan Bedgood, Cox and Ortiz all had doubles. Hutchinson, Ortiz and Austin Ochoa all had two hits. Adrian Minjares added a single.
Eddy Savioe had two hits for WT A&M.
After falling behind 1-0 in the second game, the Patriots scored the next 12 runs in the 12-2 victory.
Clack (4-0) pitched five innings, allowing two hits and one run while striking out six and did not walk a batter. Harrison Lee pitched the final two innings for the Patriots, allowing three hits and one run with three strikeouts and a walk.
Jordan Gochenour had two doubles with a double each from Hutchinson, Cox and Hayden Clearman.
The Patriots had 13 hits — two each by Gochenour, Mason, Bedgood, Cox and Carriere; and one apiece by Hutchinson, Ortiz and Clearman.
RBIs were from Mason (4), Ortiz (2), Gochenour (1), Hutchinson (1), Ochoa (1) and Carriere (1).
Scoring runs were Gochenour (2), Hutchinson (2), Cox (2), Carriere (2), Mason (1), Tommy van de Sanden (1), Ortiz (1) and Clearman (1).
Kory Schmidt hit a solo homer for the Buffaloes. He also had an RBI single.
Other hits by West Texas A&M were Manetta, Fuenning and Bryant Bailey.