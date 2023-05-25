Tatum Goff tossed a complete game and Sam Schott hit a key shot in leading UT Tyler to a 5-1 win over California State-San Marcos on Thursday in the opening game of the NCAA Division II College Softball World Series in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
The No. 1 seeded Patriots (60-4) won their 37th consecutive game and will now face No. 5 Grand Valley State (Michigan) at 11 a.m. (CT) on Friday inside Jim Frost Stadium at Warner Park. The Lakers (45-6) scored a 10-2 victory over Wilmington (Delaware) in the game following the Patriots' win.
The No. 8 seeded Cougars (32-20) will tangle with Wilmington (44-15) at 10 a.m. Saturday in an elimination game.
Goff, the junior from Rusk, pitched seven strong innings, allowing seven hits and one earned run while striking out five and not walking a batter. It was her 22nd complete game of the season as she improved to 40-0 in the circle.
Schott, the sophomore who graduated from Spring Hill High School in Longview, got the Patriots rolling with a solo homer in the third inning to tie the game at 1-1. The Cougars scored in the first inning when Mackenzie Kestler singled in Makenzie Guiliano who had reached on an infield single and advanced to second on a wild pitch.
It was Schott's fourth homer of the season and the blast set a Patriots' record with the 57th HR of the season.
Also, the home run came with two outs and seemingly energized the Patriots. Courtney Plocheck followed with a double to left center and later scored on Michelle Arias' RBI single to center as UT Tyler took a 2-1 lead.
In the fifth inning, the Patriots struck for three consecutive extra-base hits.
Sophomore JT Smith, UT Tyler's leadoff hitter, led off with a triple. Schott followed with a double and Plocheck had her second double of the game, knocking in Smith and Schott for a 4-1 lead.
After an out, Avery Farr singled to center to score Plocheck and the 5-1 advantage.
Goff worked around a pair of singles in the sixth and then retired the Cougars in order to close out the seventh inning.
Smith, Schott and Plocheck each had two hits. Amanda Marek had a single to join Farr and Arias. Schott also had a sacrifice bunt and Grace Davis had a stolen base.
Guiliano and Kestler each had two hits for the Cougars with one apiece from Bianca Gutierrez, Madison Waymire and Jillian Albayati.
Jayline Sloss (11-8) took the loss for CS-San Marcos, going four innings while giving up eight hits and five runs with four strikeouts and no walks. Savannah Cole pitched the final two innings, allowing one hit with one strikeout and one walk.