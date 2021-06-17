Tom Brady was on the cover of Madden NFL 18.
Patrick Mahomes made his debut on the cover of Madden NFL 20.
Now, two of the NFL’s top quarterbacks will share the cover of Madden NFL 22.
🏆 Two Super Bowl Champions🏅 Two @NFL MVPS🎮 Two 2x Madden Cover AthletesThe Greatest Cover of All-Time #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/ceMI9ouDE3— Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 17, 2021
“What a time,” Mahomes tweeted shortly after the announcement was made on Thursday morning.
what a time. ⏰ #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/BpupuKB4e3— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 17, 2021
Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs took on Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV with Tampa Bay coming out with a 31-9 win.
Mahomes and Chiefs won the previous title — Super Bowl LIV — 31-20 over San Francisco.
Brady just completed his 21st season in the NFL — first with the Buccaneers — after spending his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots. Brady is a seven-time Super Bowl champion, a five-time Super Bowl MVP, a three-time NFL MVP and a two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year. Brady holds NFL records for most career wins with 230 and most career touchdown passes with 581. He is second for most career passing yards with 79,204.
Mahomes, a former standout at Whitehouse High School, just completed his fourth season in the NFL. Mahomes already has a Super Bowl title, a Super Bowl MVP, and NFL MVP award, and NFL Offensive Player of the Year award and is a three-time Pro Bowler. For his career, he is 1,114 of 1,687 for 14,152 yards with 114 touchdowns and 24 interceptions.
Even former cover athlete @thepeytonhillis didn’t see this coming… 🐐 6.17.21 | 10am ET 🐐 #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/xiriLClQx3— Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 14, 2021
Both players were also selected in the MLB Draft — Brady by the Montreal Expos and Mahomes by the Detroit Tigers.
Mahomes and Brady have faced each other five times. Brady’s teams are 3-2 in those meetings, including 2-0 in the postseason.
This is Madden like you’ve never seen it...It’s a whole new vibe with ALL-NEW Dynamic GamedayPre-Order Now: https://t.co/crmTeY1hzH #Madden22 pic.twitter.com/jB15VcSfLK— Madden NFL 22 (@EAMaddenNFL) June 17, 2021
Madden NFL 22 is set to release on Aug. 20.