Whitehouse native and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was one of five athletes selected as the Sports Illustrated 2020 Sportsperson of the Year.
The theme for the issue of the magazine is 2020: The Activist Athlete.
Mahomes was joined by teammate Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, LeBron James, WNBA player Breanna Stewart and tennis player Naomi Osaka.
The piece on Mahomes in Sports Illustrated was written by another Super Bowl MVP, Doug Williams.
“I was at home when I saw the video on TV: NFL stars, one after another, calling out the names of victims of police brutality and proclaiming that “Black Lives Matter,”” Williams said.
“A lot of great players voiced their support. But the one who stood out most, the one who made me say “Wow,” was Patrick Mahomes.
“He is the best player in the NFL, the reigning Super Bowl MVP, the owner of the biggest contract in sports history. He is also a young Black man who understands the impact he can have on society. When players started putting that video together, he didn’t worry about his product endorsements. He didn’t sit back and say, “No, I’m not gonna do that—that’s gonna tarnish my reputation.” It wasn’t about his reputation. It’s about social justice to him. It’s about what’s right. It’s about the way things should be.”
#StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/sfwF9Uvgaa— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 5, 2020
Presenting the #Sportsperson of the Year: The Activist Athlete.Congratulations to five who inspired in 2020: @KingJames, @breannastewart, @PatrickMahomes, @naomiosaka and @LaurentDTardif https://t.co/uLEiwWyaDO pic.twitter.com/6i6DSqw0wN— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 6, 2020
Along with trying to make a difference, Mahomes’ 2020 has included leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a Super Bowl title, being named Super Bowl MVP, signing a 10-year contract with Kansas City worth up to $503 million — the richest contract in American sports history, becoming part of the Kansas City Royals’ ownership group, getting engaged and finding out he is having a daughter.
And in the 2020 NFL regular season, Mahomes has put up numbers to increase his career numbers at a rate unlike any quarterback before him, according to CBS Sports. Through 43 starts, Mahomes has thrown for 13,227 yards (most ever) and 107 passing touchdowns (most ever). He also has a 110.3 passer rating, which is the best ever through that many games, and he’s thrown just 20 interceptions.
Through 43 starts, Patrick Mahomes is on a pace no other QB has EVER been on:‣ 13,227 yds (most ever)‣ 107 pass TD (most ever)‣ 110.3 passer rating (best ever)‣ 20 INT (fewest ever with min. 10 pass TD)Simply ridiculous @PatrickMahomes | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/aH7ZXPOr6J— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) December 7, 2020