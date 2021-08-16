Former Whitehouse High School star Patrick Mahomes announced the upcoming arrival of his signature shoe on Monday afternoon.
I’ve dreamed about this since I was a little kid. Years in the making, excited to officially unveil my signature shoe — Mahomes 1 Impact FLX. This is just the beginning. Go Time🚦8.23.21 ⏰ @adidasFballUS pic.twitter.com/XkOAFAubyy— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 16, 2021
“I’ve dreamed about this since I was a little kid. Years in the making, excited to officially unveil my signature shoe,” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said on Twitter.
The Adidas Mahomes 1 Impact FLX is set to be available on Aug. 23.
On the Adidas website, you can enter to win an autographed pair of the Mahomes 1 Impact FLX 'Go Time.'