Former Whitehouse High School star Patrick Mahomes announced the upcoming arrival of his signature shoe on Monday afternoon.

“I’ve dreamed about this since I was a little kid. Years in the making, excited to officially unveil my signature shoe,” the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback said on Twitter.

The Adidas Mahomes 1 Impact FLX is set to be available on Aug. 23.

On the Adidas website, you can enter to win an autographed pair of the Mahomes 1 Impact FLX 'Go Time.'

 
 

