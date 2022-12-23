As the year ends, PATH (People Attempting to Help) in Tyler is announcing a holiday partnership that will double donations and will help the local nonprofit's food pantry.
With donations made Sunday through Dec. 31, a contribution of equal value up to $25,000 will be matched by J. Chad Parker PLLC, doubling the impact made on the nonprofit.
Andrea Wilson-Lobaugh, executive director at PATH, said Parked reached out wanting to help local families during the holiday season.
Due to the inflation, Wilson-Lobaugh said the food pantry has been impacted the most.
“Typically in the last few months with inflation cost rising and grocery prices rising, we’ve seen a huge increase in folks who are coming to get pantry assistance. When we see an increase in numbers we are also seeing a cost when we go and purchase the goods. We’re spending from $10,000 to $12,000 to keep our food pantries stocked,” she said.
She said not only have prices made the food pantry costly to maintain, but also the need for food has increased by local families.
“We’re seeing on average 500 more families per month than we did this time last year,” she said. “In November we served 1,570 families and last November we served 1,022 families, so that gives you a drastic change in the numbers and we’re seeing folks that have never needed help before come to our pantry.”
Now with the holiday partnership, the pantry will be positively influenced thanks to the generosity of Parker.
“We’re so grateful that he reached out to us and it's an opportunity for folks to match his donation,” she said. “It's a great opportunity for your gift to be doubled.”
According to Wilson-Lobaugh, the food pantry assists families in need by giving them items such as canned goods, vegetables, dairy, grains and meat.
“Folks can come in and shop like it's a grocery store, so they get to choose whatever works best for their family. They can come in once a month and if they are experiencing homelessness, they can come in twice a month,” she said.
Donations will be accepted online at www.pathhelps.org and must be done by Dec. 31 in order for donations to be doubled. Wilson-Lobaugh also said the nonprofit is happy to take any canned food drop donations by organizations, churches, schools or groups.