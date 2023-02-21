Milk, eggs, flour, and butter are the basic ingredients of one of America's favorite breakfast items — pancakes.

The ingredients are also found in the pantry of many homes, and many of those homes observe what is known as Pancake Day.

It is also known as Shrove Tuesday and is observed as the day before Ash Wednesday and the fasting Lenten season leading up to Easter.

This religious holiday is observed in many Christian countries by participating in confession and absolution, the ritual burning of the previous year's Holy Week palms, finalizing one's Lenten sacrifice, as well as eating pancakes and other indulgence.

“In celebration and preparation for Lent Season, people gorge then move on for 40 days,” said Pam Gabriel, owner of Sweet Gourmet bakery inside the French Quarter Shopping Center in Tyler.

The word shrove is a form of the English word shrive, which means to obtain absolution for one's sins by way of Confession and doing penance.

According to Christianity.com, in many Protestant and Roman Catholic Christian churches, a popular Shrove Tuesday ritual is the ringing of the church bells (on this day, known as the Shriving Bell) "to call the faithful to confession before the solemn season of Lent" and for people to "begin frying their pancakes.”

It serves the last chance for a bit of indulgence before the six weeks of Lent, using up leftover ingredients such as eggs, butter and milk, by turning them into pancakes to be eaten on the day.

To observe this Pancake Day, Sweet Gourmet is offering all pancake mixes and syrups for 20 percent off.

“Pancakes are a good way for people to clean out their pantry, particularly for Lent,” Gabriel said.