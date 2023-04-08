Palestine freshman goalkeeper Justus Musil was in the stands when his brother Malachi Musil, a defender, was on the Wildcats' 2016 state championship soccer squad.
Now, the younger Musil will be on that same field, shooting for the state title.
Musil made numerous key stops, four crucial ones in the final five minutes, as the Palestine Wildcats defeated district rival Jacksonville, 3-2, to capture the Class 4A Region II soccer tournament championship on Saturday at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium in Tyler.
In the second game, Celina scored a 6-1 win over Anna to win the girls regional title.
PALESTINE 3, JACKSONVILLE 2
"This was memorable. The game was so intense," Musil said. "My teammates are amazing. They have helped me to get better every practice. I can't wait to experience the state tournament. I was in the stands when my brother's team won the state championship. I was thinking I would love to play in the state tournament one day. We hope to bring back another state championship to Palestine."
It was the third meeting between the Wildcats and Indians this season as the pair split 16-4A meetings on each team's home turf.
"We have been a second half team all year," said Palestine Coach John Absalom, who has guided Palestine to that 2016 state crown and a runner-up finish in 2018. "We were on the ropes in the first half. But our guys came out in the second half and did a great job."
It will be the fifth state tournament appearance for the Wildcats.
Palestine took a quick 1-0 lead when Tony Garcia headed in a ball at 36:10 of the first half.
Jacksonville then applied the pressure. Robert Munoz's solid kick hit the top of the goal post and bounded off.
Musil then had a kick save that halted a Armando Lara shot. Juan Cedillo had back-to-back shots, both saves by Musil (two-handed save and tip save).
The Indians tied the game at 1-1 at 8:01 when Lara put the ball in the net after it bounced off teammate Karol Cardenas.
Palestine reclaimed the lead, 2-1, when Jacksonville headed in an own goal when trying to stop a long kick.
The Wildcats kept the pressure on as Ian Garcia coverted a penalty kick to the left side of the goal for a 3-1 advantage.
But Jacksonville wouldn't go away.
After Dylen Roberts was tripped, Jordan Cabera's free kick just went wide of the goal.
Musil then made a tremondous save when he came away from the goal, stopping Sebastian Juarez's attempt.
The Indians got within 3-2 with 8:51 on the clock when a handball was called in the penalty box. Juarez made the PK goal.
Musil had to step up again with a diving stop off the shot by Nathan Ramirez at 3:57. After a free kick by Chris Cardenas, Palestine's Diego Oliva knocked the ball away.
Later, Chris Cardenas had another free kick that bounded off the Palestine wall.
Jacksonville, coached by Rudy Jaramillo, ends its standout season at 22-4-2.
Palestine improves to 30-1-1. The Wildcats and Indians tied for the District 16-4A title.
The Wildcats advance to the Class 4A state tournament at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown. Palestine is scheduled to play Lumberton (21-2-1) at 4 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals. The other semifinal pits San Elizario (24-2-1) and Hidalgo Early College (22-7-3) at 6:30 p.m.
The semifinal winners advance to the state final, which is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Friday.
CELINA 6, ANNA 1
Defending state champion Celina will be appearing in its third consecutive state tournament.
It was the third meeting between Celina and Anna as both are in District 11-4A. The Lady Bobcats won all three meetings.
Celina scored three goals within about seven minutes of the first half. Lexi Tuite scored the first goal at 22:44, followed by Brielle Buchanan at 16:25. Then at 15:48, Mai Norman found the back of the net.
After falling to Celina 4-0 and 2-0 in district, the Lady Coyotes scored in the regional final. Isabelle Lopez found the net at 38:25 of the second half.
The score energized Anna, but after about 20 minutes the Lady Bobcats went up 4-1 as Buchanan scored. She was followed by Grace Pritchard (11:39) and Norman (8:15).
Kailyn Gustafson was in goal for Celina.
Anna ends its season at 17-10-1.
The Lady Bobcats (27-0) are scheduled to play Boerne (26-2) at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The other semifinals has Stephenville (24-0-1) meeting Lumberton (21-2-1) at 1:30 p.m.
The semifinals winners play in the championship game at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.