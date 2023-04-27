Children laughed and played on bright blue and orange playground equipment at the P.T. Cole Park grand opening Thursday, April 27.
"There's nothing more joyful for me than to watch kids in a playground," Mayor Don Warren said. "Kids screaming, laughing and having a good time. That's what it's all about."
Tyler residents have no shortage of options when it comes to parks, and after "much-needed" renovations, P.T. Cole has new and improved amenities to offer parkgoers.
The updated features at the 2.3-acre park at 1001 S. Vine Ave. include two new half-basketball courts, a splash pad, picnic tables and benches, playground equipment, renovated pavilion, restrooms and a soccer field, an art mural and improved connectivity.
Funding for the project was provided through the Community Development Block Grant program. The cost of the park improvements was approximately one million dollars.
"P.T. Cole Park has been a hub for vibrant recreational and social activity for decades," said Parks and Recreation director Leanne Robinette. "We're very excited to get this park open for the community to start using."
Tyler resident Alma Pinal has lived near P.T. Cole Park for more than 30 years.
"We've been waiting for an upgrade for the longest," Pinal said. "I'm excited that my kids will be able to enjoy the park I grew up in."
The improvements give the park a more vibrant, colorful and uplifting sentiment and allow children to enjoy the park freely and safely without worrying about negativity.
"It shows more love for the neighborhood, and it's what it needed," she said. "It's gonna bring satisfaction to a lot of the people."
The park was named after Tyler Parks Board Chairman P.T. Cole in 1955 in recognition of 16 years of service.
Cole was instrumental in developing many beloved parks in Tyler, including Bergfeld Park, the Tyler Rose Garden, Fun Forest Pool and many more. He was also responsible for the planting of many beautiful trees.
P.T. Cole Park has been the site of various tournaments, performances and programs. It continues to serve as a site for the free Summer Playground Program, providing safe, supervised activities and breakfast and lunch during the summertime.
"The transformation of P.T. Cole Park was a collaboration between the city and our neighbors," District 2 Councilmember Broderick McGee said. "We hosted a public meeting in October 2022 to let the community weigh in on the renderings and to help us re-image this park."
Community volunteers painted the mural on the restrooms as part of a Parks and Recreation Department initiative to turn utilitarian objects into works of art. It also allows the community to view local artists' work and gives the park a personality.
"P.T. Cole Park is a fantastic place for children and families to connect and play outdoors. We want residents to make many memories here playing basketball and soccer and cooling off at the new splash pads on hot summer days," McGee said.