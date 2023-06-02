FRISCO — DeMarvion Overshown is about a month into being a Dallas Cowboy after the Arp native was a third-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, but the young linebacker knows he couldn’t be in a better situation.
“It’s honestly a blessing. I couldn’t have asked for a better spot to land,” Overshown said during Organized Team Activities (OTAs) in early June. “The guys, coaches, the whole administrative staff, they treat everybody like family, so being in the meeting room with the vets, getting that help from the coaches, I’m starting to get my feet settled in and get comfortable. Now, I’m able to play fast.”
Most people who live in East Texas are unabashed Cowboy fans. However, that wasn’t exactly the case for this linebacker who was a first-team All-Big 12 Conference selection in 2022 as a super senior at Texas.
“I didn’t grow up an NFL fan. I did watch football, but it was mainly if the Cowboys were playing somebody, my whole family was watching,” Overshown admitted.“But I knew one day I wanted to play for the Cowboys no matter how or what it took.
“When I first started playing football, about [age] six or seven, I knew I wanted to play in the NFL one day and that I wanted to play for the Cowboys. Everything I’ve ever done whether it was in the offseason, summer, high school workouts, I worked to get to this point.”
Now, he’s part of a talented rookie class with America’s Team and judging from how comfortable they were with one another during an impromptu photo shoot the day Overshown was interviewed for this story, it’s a group which has bonded quickly.
“These guys, they’re special,” Overshown said. “I’m blessed to be in this class. The chemistry is just naturally there. Being around them, being on the same team knowing what we all came here to do, I feel like that chemistry is going to take us to another level. Then, we’re just spreading it throughout the rest of the locker room.”
Not only has he bonded well with his fellow rookies, but he credits his veteran teammates, especially his fellow linebackers for helping make his transition to the professional ranks as seamless as possible.
“Everybody wants to see everybody win. We’re all here for the same goal and that’s to win the Super Bowl,” Overshown said.
Of course, as a rookie there are certain duties which accompany his status. During the season, one of his major rookie duties will be to get food for the plane for his fellow linebackers. Thus far, his main duty has been to make sure the linebacker room is fully stocked with snacks and beverages.
“It [more duties] are still coming but I haven’t had to carry any bags [yet]. I did have to go grocery shopping to get some snacks for the room,” Overshown said. “The first day Micah [Parsons] got here, he said rookie, you got the snacks. I started writing down the list. I was at the Wal-Mart for maybe two hours that night, but we got a room full of snacks the next day. [I bought] just a mix of everything, what they wrote down on the paper I was obligated to get, so I made sure I got everything, food and drinks. I got some cool points because I made it happen.”
Some rookies might complain about their rookie rites of passage, but Overshown doesn’t fall into that category. Instead, he sees his rookie duties as fun, part of what it takes to make it in the NFL and earn the respect of his veteran teammates.
Rookie or not, another constant for him, no matter where he has played, is his strong sense of East Texas pride.
“I take it everywhere I go. When people ask, I’m from East Texas,” Overshown said. “There’s a lot of family support from East Texas 903. In the East Texas area, football is third.
“You’ve got God, family, and football. I know the support is so heavy from there, so wherever I go, I knew I had that support and never take that for granted. Everything I do here from now on, East Texas is on my side, on my back, and I feel all that support.”
Like many rookies, Overshown will likely see considerable time on special teams. Since he’s been playing them since early in his time at Texas, doing the same for the Cowboys won’t be a big adjustment.
“I’m real comfortable doing that. I’ve done that all my career at Texas,” Overshown said. “I enjoy it, take pride in it because it’s a piece of the game that’s real important. You win special teams, sometimes that wins the game. As a rookie and throughout my career, if I’m asked to play special teams, I want to be on special teams and want to dominate like I was on defense.”
The faster pace of the professional game is one difference from the college game which every NFL rookie immediately notices. However, there is another thing about pro football which Overshown quickly noticed.
“They throw a lot [of new information] at you, so being able to take time and realize that you’re a rookie [is important],” he said.“I was at college for five years and when I left there, I was just so comfortable with everything. Now, coming into this environment, they throw a lot at you so now I’m back to square one. I’ve got to remaster this, but it’s all a part of football and I love it.”
Stephen Hunt is a freelance writer based in Frisco.