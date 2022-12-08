NEW CHAPEL HILL — Ilonzo McGregor II will play his 53rd varsity football game as a Chapel Hill Bulldog on Friday night when he and the rest of his teammates will take on Boerne in the Class 4A Division I semifinals at 7 p.m. inside the Alamodome in San Antonio.
For the one they call “Deuce”, the journey has been filled with adversity, but McGregor hasn’t let any of those obstacles deter him.
“When I was about 5 or 6 years old, my dad passed,” McGregor said.
Ilonzo McGregor Sr. was killed in 2010 at a nightclub outside of Kilgore.
“I’m the second,” McGregor said. “I carry that legacy on.”
Following the older McGregor’s death, Deuce and his family moved from Henderson to Chapel Hill.
But that was only the beginning for McGregor.
“In my eighth grade year, my mom went to prison,” he said. “So I’ve done been through anything a kid my age could possibly go through. But I don’t let that stop me. I don’t have any excuses for nothing I’ve done been through.
“I use that to fire me and keep me going. That’s why anything I’ve been through, I use it to lead. I tell the boys, there’s nothing really that we haven’t been through together. A lot of these boys here are my cousins. It really is a brotherhood.”
McGregor’s teammates view him just as that, like family.
“We’ve been going at it since we were in elementary,” Chapel Hill senior Keviyan Huddleston said. “He is really like a brother to me. We’ve been saying all along that we wanted to go to state our senior year.”
The Bulldogs will get that chance as they’re in the state semifinals for the second consecutive year, falling to Austin LBJ 38-35 in the final seconds a year ago.
“We’re using what happened last year to fire us this year,” McGregor said. “Last year, I can honestly say it was a magical season. We didn’t go into that season thinking we were just automatically going to be there. This year, that was the expectation; that was the floor.
“We know we’ve got to get the job done. This is the final four, two games left. It’s on us.”
McGregor started on varsity as a freshman. He had 23 receptions for 340 yards and three touchdowns and carried the ball six times for 48 yards and a touchdown. The Bulldogs went 2-8 that season.
As a sophomore, McGregor had 56 catches for 1,266 yards and 10 touchdowns. He had 10 carries for 62 yards, and he was 9 of 19 passing for 110 yards and a touchdown. The Bulldogs finished 8-5 and advanced to the third round of the playoffs.
As a junior, McGregor had 53 grabs for 969 yards and nine touchdowns. He carried the ball three times for 46 yards, and he was 4 of 5 passing for 168 yards and two touchdowns. McGregor was an honorable mention all-state selection as the Bulldogs went 11-4 and advanced to the state semifinals.
Going into Friday night’s game, McGregor has 47 catches this season for 1,087 yards and 15 touchdowns. He’s carried the ball eight times for 129 yards and two touchdowns, and he’s 4 of 6 passing for 101 yards and a touchdown.
For his career, McGregor has 179 receptions for 3,662 yards and 37 touchdowns, to go along with 285 yards and three touchdowns rushing and 379 yards and four touchdowns passing. He also had two interceptions on defense as a sophomore and a fumble recovery as a freshman, and he has 15 tackles and a tackle for loss in his career.
“He’s a playmaker, very football savvy,” Chapel Hill head football coach Jeff Riordan said. “He’s a leader and a special kid in our program. He’s fun to coach and fun to be around. He loves the game, loves coming to practice and loves competing. He’s got coaching in his future. I think it’s going to be a calling for him, because he understands the game and loves the game that much. I think he will be a great one.”
Riordan arrived at Chapel Hill in the second semester of McGregor’s eighth-grade year.
“He’s battled a lot of adversity for a kid his age,” Riordan said. “He’s overcome a lot. And for him to be such a great kid and a happy and energetic kid, it says a lot about him.”
Akimba Johnson is the head boys basketball coach and is on the football coaching staff at Chapel Hill. He started coaching at Chapel Hill in McGregor’s freshman year. But Johnson, who graduated from Chapel Hill himself, has known McGregor most of his life.
“I’ve been knowing Deuce probably since he was a little baby,” Johnson said. “Funny story, his mom used to babysit me when I was a little kid. It’s just those Chapel Hill family ties. He’s a great kid, a great individual and a great human, and that’s why he’s going to prosper in anything he does in life.
“He’s a four-year guy on the football field, a three-year guy on the basketball court and a three-year guy on the track. He’s phenomenal in anything he does. That’s just a testament to his family and how he was raised and everything he’s been through.”
McGregor recently committed to play college football at Lamar University.
But first, he wants to play varsity football game No. 54. That would be the Class 4A Division I state championship on Dec. 16 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.