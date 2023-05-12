In honor of National Nurses Week, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler honored its nurses with an awards ceremony Thursday at the Wisenbaker Conference Center.
“Congratulations to everyone for National Healthcare and National Nurses Week,” said Shelly Birmingham, MBA, BSN, RN, NEA-BC. “You all make a difference.”
Birmingham recognized two departments for Interprofessional Collaboration Awards for going “above and beyond” for patients, community and associates.
“These departments have never been more mission critical to our daily operations than over the past couple of years,” Birmingham said. “The team members in each of these departments have raised the bar for interprofessional collaboration as they’ve worked to care for our associates and patients in times of the most extreme of circumstances.”
Ali Birjandi, Terri Sumpter, Justin Tuley and their team were recognized for performance improvement, while Kathy Spirito, Kati Karl, Tammi Hunt and team were recognized for quality.
Several Nurse Tech awards were given:
- Samantha Jackson, CNA
- Kyle Parris, LP
- Jackie Parker, CNA
- Myah Jones-Kutas, CNA
- Alexandria Thompson, CNA
- Vanessa Morales, CNA
- Nishata Elliott, CNA
Travis Botherson was awarded an inaugural award - Nurse Extern of the Year.
“Travis originally started (at Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital) as an extern during a very difficult time as we still had many COVID patients on the unit,” Birmingham said. “This did not prevent Travis from jumping in and quickly becoming one of our team members. He was not afraid to go into any room and was always first to volunteer in helping anyone on the team. He comes to work each day with a positive attitude and has kind words for our patients.”
Botherson will become a permanent member of the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit (CVICU) and will transition into his nursing role in July.
Several nurses were recognized for Magnet Honors, which recognizes those who focused on nursing excellence, professional development, best care and outcomes:
- Cathy Newman, MSN, RN, NEA-BC
- Brenna Stidham, MBA-HCM, BSN, RM, ONC
- Ginnie Covey, BSN, RN, CV-BC, HCFN
- Keviesha Lacy, MSN, RN, NE-BC
- Jamie Moore, BSN, RN, CCCC
Michael Vining and Brittani McClellan were recognized with Magnet Honors for Excellent Teamwork.
Maritza Sanchez, LVN, was awarded Rookie of the Year for the clinic, an award that exhibits an attitude in learning, openness to feedback, teamwork and growth over the course of 12-24 months.
“Maritza is an exceptional nurse… always striving in the clinic, always being an advocate for her patients while furthering her nursing career as well,” Birmingham said. “She is quick at learning new things and has no problem asking others to show her how to do something. She is very friendly when she speaks to our patients, taking the time to really listen and show empathy.”
McKenzie Smith, BSN, RN was recognized as Rookie of the Year for the hospital.
“She is a great addition to the team and a very proactive new nurse,” Birmingham said. “She seeks out opportunities to learn and grow. She continuously works hard… displays grace under pressure. She has a bright future in leadership.”
To recognize five years as an OR educator, Julie Blakeley, BSN, RN, CNOR was awarded Nurse Educator of the Year.
“She spends countless hours working with new nurses, surgical techs, operating room assistants and more,” Birmingham said. “She takes great pride in what she does and is very passionate about safety.
According to Birmingham, Blakeley has been instrumental in developing a malignant hyperthermia program for the hospital and playing significant roles in the success of the OR.
“She is pulled in many different directions throughout the day to keep our department up to date on latest practices, ensure policy compliance, run the nurse residency program, on board employees new to the department and more,” Birmingham said.
To recognize positive attitude and being clinical cheerleaders, several were given the Nurse Spirit Award:
- Wendy Lafaitt, LVN
- Olivia Tave, RN
- Jessica Osorio, BSN, RN
- Jerri Griffin-Smith, RNC-OB
- Bonnie Avonrude, RN, CEN, CCRN
- Taylor Mize, BSN, RN
- Tori Sandoval, BSN, RN
As an advanced nurse clinician who works closely with the medical staff, nursing and ancillary staff to provide the best care to patients, Carlton Rojas, MSN, APRN, ACNP-BC, FNP-BC was awarded APRN (advanced practice registered nurse) of the Year.
“Carlton takes time to teach new and experienced nurses, and is thorough with educating patients and their families and has great bedside manner,” Birmingham said. “He is a fantastic APRN, has worked during the height of COVID, going above and beyond during that time and never once called in. In addition to his clinical skills, he has a great sense of humor, which is very much appreciated due to the high stress environment of the critical care role.”
According to Birmingham, Rojas is dual certified as a family nurse practitioner and acute care nurse practitioner, and is currently working on becoming a doctor of nursing practice.
To recognize and celebrate the contributions that faculty members make to the future of nursing, Sharon Calimag was awarded the inaugural Daisy Faculty of the Year.
She leads UT Tyler Level 4 students with the course Clinical Immersion, a new course that developed just a few years ago. The objective of this course is to develop the skill, knowledge and attitude while working under the guidance and supervision of a preceptor.
This allows students to become more independent, synthesize theories and concepts related to critical thinking, change theory, conflict resolution, delegation and changes that impact the healthcare delivery system.
“This faculty position is a partnership of UT Tyler and CTMF (Christus Trinity Mother Frances) to build a very strong workforce in the healthcare industry,” Birmingham said.
Tricia Lindell, MSN, RN, was awarded Nurse Preceptor of the Year, another inaugural award.
“She is an excellent preceptor,” Birmingham said. “She is open and honest with feedback. She has a positive attitude and is very adaptable to situations. She is the preceptor you wish you had as a nurse.”
Stacey Selvidge, BSN, RN, CCRN, was awarded Charge Nurse of the Year, another inaugural award.
“Stacey is exceptional as a charge nurse,” Birmingham said. “She exhibits outstanding leadership, self confidence, organization, humility, critical thinking and compassion. She always brings her very positive attitude and her beautiful smile to every shift she works. I am thankful to work with such a caring and inspiring leader.”
Jennifer Lewis, BSN, RN, PCCN, was awarded the Transformational Leader of the Year award.
“She is highly loved and respected by her team, as she loves and supports her team as much as she loves and supports the patients,” Birmingham said. “She leads a positive, can-do spirit and attitude, even on the toughest of days.”
The Transformational Leader of the Year award is embodied by a nurse professional who leads by example, sets expectations and guides their term to high performance. They advocate for resources and facilitate the removal of barriers to excellent patient care.
“She epitomizes excellence, compassion and stewardship,” Birmingham said.
In a growing list that includes everything from scheduling and insurance authorizations, to feeding tubes and specialty formulas, pediatric GI nurse, Lindsey Shawver, RN, was awarded Nurse of the Year for the clinic.
“She is a rising star… she is a consistent source of support for some of the most fragile and complex pediatric patients,” Birmingham said. “Having Lindsey as part of my team is a huge component of my ability to provide specialized pediatric gastro care to the children of Northeast Texas.”
Jonathan Phillips, RN was awarded Nurse of the Year for the hospital.
“Jonathan is a phenomenal nurse, one of our best nurses in the Ornelas Tower,” Birmingham said. “When he’s working the floor he always has a smile on his face, a positive attitude and is willing to help anyone with anything. He is reliable, smart, kind-hearted… cracks jokes and provides impeccable patient care.”
Brenna Stidham, MBA-HCM, BSN, RM, ONC, was awarded the prestigious Nightingale Award.
“Her insight, integrity and competence garner respect among all who work with her,” Birmingham said. “She is a powerful and resilient professional and a huge asset to our healthcare organization.”
The award provides an opportunity for Christus Mother Frances to recognize exceptional nurses within their organization who demonstrate leadership traits and routinely go above and beyond to deliver quality nursing care. The award is named for Florence Nightingale who is credited as the pioneer/founder of modern nursing, and was also known as Lady with the Lamp, as she tended to the wounded via candlelight at night.
“(Brenna) carries her own light to transform healthcare and make a difference in the lives of others,” Birmingham said. “We are very fortunate to have her on our team.”
As she is currently serving as clinical director of the Centers of Excellence, and interim regional director of Clinical Education, Stidham has been instrumental in expanding a variety of programs and collaboration of the hospitals.
“What we do every day matters so much, not only to us but to the community. And to be recognized for my contributions is a huge honor,” Stidham said. “This award really represents everything I want to be, not only as a nurse but as a person. Someone that serves others and serves the organization, not because it’s what’s best for me but what’s best for everyone and that’s truly how I approach my career and my life: how can I better everyone and do what’s needed?"
To recognize the dedication and devoting their life’s work to the compassionate care of others for over three decades, Bonnie Tincher, MSN, RN, CMSRN, was given the DAISY Lifetime Achievement Award.
“She is instrumental in everything we do,” Birmingham said. “She is compassionate, kind hearted and dearly loved by all… she is the ultimate source and expert in her field.”
Tincher has served as clinical nurse specialist, interim clinical director, educator and maternal program manager. She has been instrumental in the bereavement program, as well as Glory Babies, Angel Layettes and Hope Mommies and many other organizations.
Recipients of this award are nominated for their dedication to nursing through active mentoring, role modeling, advocating for their patients and promoting the positive image of nursing. They serve as a beacon of inspiration to those at all stages of their career and in the various and important roles of nursing.
She will be retiring after 34 years, where she will spend her days helping out the community through church and various organizations and enjoy life but remembers her career fondly.
“Nursing is absolutely worth all the stress, all the hard work, everything you do to achieve in being a nurse, you will impact people in ways you can’t in other vocations,” Tincher said. “You truly can save lives and make a difference to many people.”