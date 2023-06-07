One person is dead after an incident while cutting limbs, officials said.
The Cherokee County's Office reported Colton Sanchez, 27, of Alto, was cutting limbs in a bucket truck when he was pinned between a limb and a bucket on Tuesday.
According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 4:36 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call from a person in distress outside Alto. Emergency Medical Services, the sheriff's office and Alto Police Department found Sanchez unconscious.
Lifesaving measures were taken by personnel at the scene before Sanchez was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An autopsy has been requested.