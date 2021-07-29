East Texan Mackenzie Brown, competing in the Tokyo Olympics, won her match on Friday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Women’s Individual Archery competition at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.
Brown, the Flint native who is the No. 5 seed, scored a 6-2 win over No. 21 seed Lin Chia-en, of Taiwan, in the Round of 16.
Brown won 28-23, 28-28, 27-27 and 28-26.
Her next match which was scheduled for later Friday was against No. 4 seed Alejandra Valencia of Mexico. Valencia scored a 6-0 win over France’s Lisa Barbelin.
The winner of the Brown-Valencia match advances to the semifinals on Friday. The Gold and Bronze Medal matches are scheduled later Friday as well.
TWITTER: @PhilHicksETFS