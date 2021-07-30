Mackenzie Brown, of Flint, finished in fourth place in the archery competition of the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Brown won two matches on Friday to advance to the semifinals before being edged by eventual gold medalist An San of South Korea at Yumenoshima Park Archery Field.
In the bronze medal match, Italy's Lucilla Boari won over Brown.
“I’m very proud of what I did today,” Brown said. “My quarterfinal match was good, I stayed in it the whole time and same with my semifinal match, I was within such a hair’s width away from winning. I never lost focus on any sets and don’t think I gave up at any point. I made good shots. I don’t know if I read the wind wrong or what; I honestly think I made the best decisions I could and stayed focused on the same things I’d been focused on all day.”
Earlier in the day Brown, who was appearing in her second Olympics, won round of 16 and quarterfinals matches to advance to the final four of the women's individual archery event.
Brown, No. 5 seed, scored a 6-2 win over No. 21 seed Lin Chia-en, of Taiwan, in the Round of 16. Brown won 28-23, 28-28, 27-27 and 28-26.
In the quarterfinals, she defeated No. 4 seed Alejandra Valencia of Mexico in a thrilling match 6-5 (27-27, 27-27, 27-30, 27-27, 28-27, 10-10) that was decided by a shoot-out. Both archers scored 10s, but Brown’s was closer to the center and she took the win.
Brown nearly knocked off No. 1 seed An in the semifinals, falling 6-5 in one-shot shoot-off. The East Texan came close before the South Korean won 28-29, 30-28, 30-28, 27-30, 28-28 and 10-9.
In the final arrow, Brown needed a 10 to win, but she shot a 9 that was out by just one millimeter of the 10. Brown drilled a good 9, but An took the shoot off win with an X before going on to win gold.
In the bronze medal game, the Italian Boari, the No. 23 seed, defeated Brown 7-1 (28-28, 29-28, 28-25, 27-26).
An won her third straight archery gold medal. She won during a shoot-off in the final of the women’s individual event.
An beat No. 22 Elena Osipova of ROC, the acronym for the Russian Olympic Committee, by a 6-5 score Friday. She scored a 10 in the shoot-off — Osipova recorded a 8 — to help her nation remain perfect in archery in Tokyo. The South Korean won 28-28, 30-29, 27-28, 27-29, 29-27.
An had a part in the mixed and women’s team gold medals as well, with the men’s team also winning. The last archery event will be the men’s individual competition Saturday.
The South Koreans have now earned gold in the women’s individual in nine of the last 10 Olympics.