A night boxing is set for Saturday at The Oil Palace, 10480 Highway 64, Tyler (75701).
The International Boxing Association Featherweight title will be on the line for both men and women, Roy Jones, of Roy Jones Knockout Boxing Promotions, announced.
Dubbed "Malice at the Palace" has several bouts scheduled including: Kenneth Taylor vs. Ira Terry,.
Other boxers scheduled to fight include: Omar Urieta, Devon Jones, Angel DeJesus, David Bravo, Jerickel Padsing, Cesar Torres and Naphtali Bravo.
The doors will open at 5 p.m. with the first bout slated to begin at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $40 (general admission bleachers), $50 (floor seating intermediate), $65 (ringside) and $700 (VIP tables for 8 fans).
The weigh ins are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Friday at Bravo's Gym, 601 S. Glenwood, Tyler (75701).
For tickets go to https://oilpalace.vbotickets.com/events.