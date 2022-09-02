Officials are urging East Texas drivers to pay attention and move over or slow down in what they say are “life or death” situations for first responders.
State law requires motorists to move over when an emergency vehicle is stopped with warning lights if there is another travel lane in the same direction. If there is not, the law states a driver should slow down at least 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit.
Local emergency officials, however, say an increase in the number of distracted drivers has led to sometimes unsafe conditions for crews working in emergency situations.
“It’s something that is always on the back of our minds whenever we are on the side of the road helping out,” said John Smith, CEO of UT Health East Texas EMS and Air 1.
Smith and City of Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May both said a heightened awareness about the dangers of drivers while at emergency situations is a direct result of the increase in distracted drivers. Texting while driving, playing loud music and a general lack of focus while driving are among situations the pair said cause issues for emergency vehicles on and off the road.
“We’ve come to a point where the only thing we can do is to drive as safely as possible and be aware of distracted drivers around,” May said.
Smith said several years ago, before the EMS division joined UT Health, an ambulance was hit by a car, and the crash nearly resulted in the paramedic's death. The paramedic, he said, was assisting an emergency situation when a drunk driver hit the back of the ambulance, causing him to lose his leg.
Just more than a month ago, a suspected drunk driver crashed into a law enforcement officer who was working a traffic stop along Texas 155. Smith County deputy Lorenzo Bustos was killed in the crash.
“People are just not respecting the fact that we have emergency responders working to save lives,” Smith said. “Instead, they’re just going about their normal day and putting everyone at risk when it takes just only a matter of seconds just to pull over in the far lane and slow down.”
State law also requires drivers to yield to an emergency vehicle that is driving with its emergency lights activated. Drivers who do not obey the law could be issued a fine of up to $200.
Tyler police spokesman Andy Erbaugh said it is imperative for drivers to follow the law so emergency responders can do their jobs.
“If you ever see police, fire or EMS pulled over to the side of the road, slow down," he said. "It doesn’t even take a few seconds to get past the scene."
Erbaugh said drivers can at times be distracted by things happening outside their vehicles.
“Sometimes people are too focused on what we’re doing, and that could lead to a situation nobody wants to experience,” Erbaugh said. “What I recommend is not to focus on what we’re doing but on your driving.”
Smith said it is important to follow the law as these are “life or death” situations.
“If you have first responders on the side of the road and they get hit by a car, it will be a miracle if they live,” he said. “These are just people that are out there to help folks. They don’t have to be worrying about being hit by a driver.”
May also encouraged drivers to use four important tips when driving. He said drivers should slow down; pay attention to what is going on around you; scan the roadway; and constantly check the mirrors for signs of emergency vehicles nearby.
“It’s all about paying attention when driving,” May said.