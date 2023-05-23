No one was injured when a Chapel Hill ISD school bus crashed Tuesday afternoon.
According to the officials, the bus crashed into a ditch on County Road 280 just before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon. The district said a school bus driver was trying to navigate the narrow roads to drop children off on the way home when the driver got stuck in a ditch.
Neither the bus driver or children were injured. According to the district, most of the students had already arrived home and the ones who were on the bus were transported to another bus.
“Safety is still our No. 1 priority,” said Belen Casillas, communications director for Chapel Hill ISD.
At the time of the article, the bus was waiting on a tow truck.