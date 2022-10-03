Law enforcement arrested four suspects late Sunday after a pursuit that started in Canton ended near the East Texas State Fair in Tyler.
Sgt. Larry Christian, spokesman for the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, said the office was notified at about 11 p.m. about a vehicle approaching the city on Texas 31 West. The chase started after the vehicle fled a traffic stop in Canton, according to Christian.
When the vehicle approached the downtown Tyler area near the East Texas State Fair, four suspects “jumped out” of the vehicle and tried to run away from law enforcement, Christian said. Authorities apprehended the four suspects, who were taken back to Van Zandt County to be booked, Christian said.
Tyler police, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office and Canton police responded to the chase.
Around the same time of the pursuit, gunshots were heard near the area of the East Texas State Fair in what law enforcement labeled as a separate incident.
Tyler Police Department spokesman Andy Erbaugh said the shots came from a small white sedan driving by the 1400 block of West Barrett Street at around 11:15 p.m.
Erbaugh said the gunfire was “shot at the residence but nobody was hit.”
The shooting remains under investigation by Tyler PD, he said.