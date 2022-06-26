According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, five people were shot early Sunday morning during an event in Eastern Smith County, with one victim remaining hospitalized in critical condition.
Officials report that at 12:35 a.m., a call was received reporting multiple gunshot victims at an event organized by Unified Elite Riderzz from Marshall, which was advertised as a trail ride, ATV ride and horse show.
According to officials, investigators spoke to witnesses at the scene and have identified several persons of interest they wish to interview. Witnesses said an altercation took place near the concert stage which resulted in one or more trail ride groups shooting into the crowd. Witnesses also advised that private security was onsite and was collecting firearms from attendees prior to their entry into the concert. Witnesses related that after the initial shooting that some of the groups ran to security and took their firearms back. Subsequently, a second shooting took place in that area.
Officials report multiple Smith County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded, as well as a unit from the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, Constable Precinct 4 Office and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers.
Additionally, officials said that after the arrival of law enforcement, a third shooting occurred at the rear of the property. At this time it is believed that all injuries took place during the original shooting incident as no new victims were located at the scene by law enforcement subsequent to the third shooting. Only one victim remained in the hospital early this morning and is listed in critical but stable condition.
A search warrant was obtained for the property for the purpose of processing the crime scene and collecting evidence. Investigators are continuing to interview witnesses and are seeking the assistance of the media in getting that information out to the public.
Officials have asked that anyone who witnessed any of the shootings or has information to call the Emergency Operations Center at 903-566-6600. Investigators are also interested in talking to the promoter of the event, Unified Elite Riderz, as well as the personnel and owner of Diamond Elite Security out of Louisiana.