ATHENS - An 8-year-old East Texas child is dead after officials say the child was shot in the head.
Deputies responded to a residence on County Road 2911 around 6:20 p.m. Saturday in reference to a child being shot in the head, the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
When they arrived, the child was on the back porch of the residence as “subjects attempted life saving measures.”
“It was reported that the child was on the back porch when a stray bullet from a wooded area struck the child,” the sheriff’s office said.
Investigators immediately began searching the area and speaking with neighbors. There were three juveniles at the residence alone when the shooting happened, the sheriff’s office said.
The child died at Children’s Hospital in Dallas. An autopsy will be conducted by Southwestern Institute on Forensic Science in Dallas.
A search warrant for the property was issued by Henderson County Judicial District 392nd Judge Scott McKee. The investigation is ongoing.
The Sheriff’s Office is being assisted in the investigation by the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Rangers, Texas State Game Wardens, the Children’s Advocacy Center, and Child Protective Services.