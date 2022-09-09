Four people apprehended Thursday in Smith County after an attempted bank robbery in the Dallas area have been identified as residents of Mississippi.
Rayfiel Demonte Gill, 40, of Gulfport; Lillie Vivian McCoy, 43, of Wiggins; Katron Devonta Pittman, 17, of Gautier; and Gary Dawane Taylor Jr., 17, of Purvis, were booked into Smith County Jail each on a charge of aggravated robbery out of Dallas County.
Smith County Pct. 5 Constable Jeff McClenny said the suspects were apprehended Thursday afternoon following a chase involving law enforcement from several agencies on eastbound Interstate 20 in Smith County following the robbery of a Bank of America in Carrollton.
NBC DFW reported an armored trucked employee was shot outside the bank in Carollton during the robbery attempt.
McClenny said the pursuit began after a Precinct 5 deputy spotted the suspects’ vehicle near the 569 mile marker on I-20. The deputy, alongside other law enforcement agencies, followed the vehicle until it was stopped at mile marker 575 near Barber Road, McClenny said.
The Smith County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety and federal agencies also responded to the call, he said.