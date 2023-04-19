caution tape stock
A call about a gunshot allegedly being fired outside a local restaurant was determined to be a false alarm.

Tyler Police Department officers were dispatched to a disturbance call around 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Cheddar’s parking lot, City of Tyler Public Information Officer LouAnn Campbell said.

The caller reported hearing a gunshot after speaking with a panhandler. However, officers at the scene confirmed the sound came from an electrical transformer that blew near Cheddar's, Campbell said. 

“No one saw a gun, no one saw a weapon being fired,” Campbell said.

The transformer issue caused the restaurant's lights to go out, but a firearm was not discharged, Campbell said.

