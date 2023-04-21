A tornado hit the city of Tyler on Thursday night, but only minor damage was reported.
"No doubt we have a tornado that did touch down," said Jason Hansford, a senior meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Shreveport. "We're very fortunate here. No injuries, no fatalities."
Witnesses recorded the tornado forming and dissipating as it touched down. Storm spotters alerted the National Weather Service about a funnel cloud that developed.
A tornado warning was issued from 6:40 to 8:15 p.m. Thursday for Smith County. At around 7 p.m., CBS19 Meteorologist Brett Anthony confirmed a tornado after seeing it on the camera located at the station at Troup Highway and Loop 323.
A wall cloud formed on Old Jacksonville Highway then a weak tornado developed and moved southwest to northeast Tyler before dissolving.
A NWS team was in Tyler to survey damage on Thursday morning. Minor damage was reported, including at Lloyd James Funeral Home and the east side UT Health.
Hansford said a canopy at Lloyd James Funeral Home was ripped from the front of the building and thrown into some trees. There is some roof damage to a few buildings due to downed tree limbs, and a glass company was shattered.
Other large tree limbs were downed, but nothing too severe, Hansford said.
"From what we've been able to ascertain so far, we're looking at a weak tornado," Hansford said. "The damage survey is ongoing, but from what we found here, the damage appears fairly weak."
NWS later confirmed it found damage consistent with an EF-0 tornado. The weather officials estimate maximum wind speeds of 80 mph, according to CBS19. However, officials say the rating and intensities could change depending on what, if any, other damage is found.
Wow.. check out this video of an observed tornado that was spotted near downtown Tyler! I shot this outside of our @kytxcbs19 studio at Troup and the Loop.
The survey is ongoing and additional details could be released Friday evening.