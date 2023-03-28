Trinity Valley was hoping to make it back-to-back titles for East Texas junior college basketball squads, but it was a Florida team that took home the championship.
Northwest Florida State, the No. 8 seed, edged the No. 3 seed Lady Cardinals from Athens, 66-63 in overtime, on Monday in the NJCAA Women's Division I National Tournament championship game at the Rip Griffin Center on the campus of Lubbock Christian University.
Tyler Junior College, a fellow Region XIV member with TVCC, won the 2022 national championship. However, it was NW Florida State who won the title for the second time in three years. The Lady Cardinals now have finished runner-up for five times since winning the crown for three consecutive years from 2012-2014. Trinity Valley was seeking its ninth title.
Sakima Walker led the Raiders to the title with 23 points and 12 rebounds. Walker was named Tournament Most Valuable Player as the sophomore center scored 80 points and grabbed 42 rebounds in four games.
Destiny McPhaul and Zayla Tinner added 11 points each for NW Florida.
Five Lady Cardinals were in double figures scoring — Briana Peguero (14), Ashanti Barnes (13), Abby Cater (12), Makiyah McCollister (11) and Kaila Kelley (11). Barnes also had 15 rebounds.
McCollister hit a free throw with 45 seconds left in regulation to tie the game at 54.
Both teams had chances to win in the final seconds. After Celia Riviere missed a layup, TVCC's Destinee McDowell grabbed the rebound. The Lady Cardinals worked the time down and with 10 seconds showing, Walker blocked Peguero's shot attempt and the teams went to an extra session.
TVCC went up by four, 61-57, after consecutive buckets from Barnes and McCollister with 2:40 showing.
The Raiders made the next two buckets to tie the game at 61-61. The first was by Walker, who scored after a steal from Mya Pierfax. The second basket by McPhaul came after a Walker steal with 1:37 showing.
The Cardinals went up 63-61 as Kelley made a tough shot underneath at 1:12.
NW Florida had to get off a shot as the shot clock was running out and Walker canned a 3-point for a lead of 64-63 with 41 seconds showing.
After a couple of timeouts, the shot clock expired on TVCC, turning the ball over with 6.6 seconds showing. The Lady Cardinals had to foul and Pierfax made two free throws for a 66-63 lead.
After a missed 3-point attempt by McDowell, Trinity Valley had one more shot when Barnes rebounded with .6 on the clock. The Lady Cardinals worked a play that found Kelley wide open in the corner but the shot missed the mark as the buzzer sounded.
The Raiders were 4 of 12 from 3-point land (Walker, Riviere, Davis, Pierfax) and 16 of 23 at the free throw line.
The Lady Cardinals were 2 of 7 from 3-point (Peguero, Cater) and 13 of 20 at the charity stripe.
Trinity Valley reached the championship with wins over No. 14 McLennan (73-50), No. 6 Jones (Mississippi) (84-61) and No. 2 Eastern Florida State (71-70).
NW Florida reached the title games with wins over No. 9 Shelton State (Alabama) (59-51), No. 1 South Georgia Tech (72-61) and No. 4 Southern Idaho (69-56).
The semifinal win over Eastern Florida State was the 100th career victory for TVCC Coach Precious Ivy.
Region XIV's other representative No. 5 Blinn captured 80-63 win over No. 21 North Dakota State College of Science before falling to No. 4 Southern Idaho 79-64 in the quarterfinals.