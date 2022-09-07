In support of Uvalde’s first day of classes, students and staff in Smith County school districts showed their support for the city and the district on Tuesday by wearing maroon.
Katelyn Chavez, 10th grade student at Chapel Hill High School, heard about the district’s way of support through social media and wore a maroon vest to school.
“It shows that all schools know about this and that they’re united and that people are actually taking action to prevent things from happening like this again, which I think it's really great because this shouldn't be something going on, especially in Texas,” she said.
Chavez mentioned that as soon as she found out about what the district was doing with the maroon she forwarded the message to her group chats and friends.
“I know what happened in Uvalde was very tragic ... so we really wanted to show support to that school especially since it's their first day back. I know a lot of teachers and staff are going through a lot of hard things as well as the families of people that they’ve lost, we really wanted to show that we are here for them and that we know that what happened was a devastating thing but we know what they’re going through and that all schools know that they’re not alone in this,” she said.
On campus, along with Chavez and other students, staff members also showed their support for Uvalde.
Cindy Eubanks, medic technical assistant at Chapel Hill High School, is a retired educator who was in the field for 44 years and saw the importance of showing support to Uvalde by wearing a maroon T-shirt.
“I cannot imagine their distress and going back to school after such a tragedy, so any support we can show is important. It’s important to know that other people care,” she said. “After 44 years in education, things have changed a lot and unfortunately something like this is such a societal problem that there's no quick fix, so support is always important. I want my grandchildren and the students to know that support is important for all of us.”
Eubanks also has a daughter who works at Chapel Hill as an educator and she comes from a family of three generations of educators. With having teachers in the family and it hitting close to home, she has a message to Uvalde residents.
“If I was speaking to someone in Uvalde, I would say I pray that you feel God's arms wrapped around you. I pray that you feel the comfort and support of all of Texas and hopefully of all the nation. I can't imagine your heartbreak but I pray as you’re moving forward that you find strength in one another,” she said.
Along with Chapel Hill ISD, other districts like Tyler, Lindale and Whitehouse ISD showed support with their clothing on campus.