A series of back-to-school immunization clinics organized by the Northeast Texas Immunizations Coalition are being held this week.
One of the clinics was held Thursday afternoon at Tyler ISD’s Boulter Middle School, and many parents showed up to immunize their children ahead of the new school year.
The clinic provided the mandatory vaccines that children need to be granted access to school facilities for the start of the new year.
Shots were divided by ages.
Small children were given the first dose of a DTaP vaccine, which is a single shot combination vaccine that prevents diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis.
Those who were 11 years or older were also given the DTaP and a separate meningitis shot.
MMR, which combats measles, mumps and rubella, was also provided at the clinic alongside the hepatitis A, chicken pox and the human papilloma virus vaccine.
Sylvia Warren, immunization director at the Northeast Texas Public Health District (NET Health), said it is imperative for children to be vaccinated as it prevents the mass spread of diseases inside local schools.
“Our goal here is to get kids vaccinated to prevent any kind of outbreak of diseases that can be harmful for a kid and that can also disrupt their learning,” Warren said.
Warren also said NET Health has been hosting and will keep hosting many vaccination clinics during August as part of National Immunization Awareness Month.
Part of the reason why the vaccination clinic was scheduled for Thursday is because it matches with the students’ orientation programs. Orientation for Boulter Middle School students has been going on all week at the school’s facilities.
Warren said establishing a vaccination clinic for students at the school was key since local NET Health clinics are currently overflowing with other local parents taking their kids for shots.
One of the vaccines not provided by NET Health at the clinic was the COVID-19 vaccine. Warren said even though the disease is still out there, there are certain protocols that have to be followed to get the vaccine.
She said parents who want to get their children vaccinated for COVID can visit a local NET Health clinic.
With new diseases starting to spread, like monkeypox, Warren said it is important for parents to be aware of what vaccines their kids might be missing.
“Parents who are not aware of their kids’ vaccination situation or that don’t want them to get vaccinated take the risk of not only allowing the kid to get the disease but also dying from it,” Warren said. “Some of the diseases that you get, you can die from. The flu is an example, many people die from that disease every year.”
Warren encouraged parents to stay on top of what their kids need, as she believes it is always better to be safe than sorry.
“People need to make sure they keep up to date with vaccines not only because it is national immunization awareness month but to prevent diseases, everybody needs to know their status and keep up with it,” she said.
For more information about upcoming immunization clinics or vaccination records, visit NET Health’s website or reach out to your local health provider.