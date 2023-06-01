High school senior softball and baseball players in East Texas will get the chance to play one more game at the Northeast Texas FCA Heart of A Champion All-Star Games Friday night at Whitehouse’s athletic complex.
Both games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
In the softball game, some teammates will get a chance to play against each other as Bullard catcher Teagan Graul is on the Red Team, while Bullard pitcher/designated player Hadi Fults and second baseman Callie Bailey are on the Blue Team.
“I would love to be in Austin right now, but I think this is the second best thing being surrounded by the best of the best,” Fults said. “I’m super excited to play with these girls.”
The Lady Panthers went 38-5 this season and advanced to the Class 4A Region III finals.
Fults said getting this moment with her teammates is special.
“Teagan is a great girl and a great catcher,” Fults said. “There’s definitely going to be some ruffled feathers on the field. To play with Callie one more time, it’s bittersweet. I know she has great things coming for her, and I have great things coming for me, and we’re just ready to play together one more time.”
Fults said the opportunity to play with different players will also be fun.
“I’m super pumped,” Fults said. “I’m sure some of them went yard off of me … and I’ve went yard off of them, too. To be teamed up with the best fo the best is super exciting.”
Fults hit 23 home runs this season. She was also walked 54 times.
Graul, who will be the opposing catcher, said she wants to see Fults get to see some pitches on Friday night.
“Hadi has already been walked enough this season,” Graul said.
Like Fults and Bailey, Graul will also play softball in college but is looking forward to one final high school game.
“I think it’s really a privilege to play with these people,” Graul said. “It’s a privilege to have these coaches choose you to play. It’s going to be fun.”
For baseball, Whitehouse’s Ethan Stone and Luke Caussey will get to play on their home turf one final time.
“It’s going to be fun, one more time on the home field, it’s going to be great, and I’m looking forward to it,” Stone said. “It will be fun to play with Luke one more time. He’s a good teammate and a great ballplayer. It will be fun to be on the field with him one more time.”
Stone and Caussey are on the Red Team, along with Brook Hill’s Cade Chesley.
“I’m super excited,” Chesley said. “It’s definitely a great opportunity to get to play with these kids from all around East Texas. I just want to go have fun, play my hardest and see what happens. I grew up playing with most of these guys, and some of them I don’t know. It’s a great opportunity to get to connect with them and play with them again and meet some new people.”
Tyler Legacy’s Tyler Priest will be playing on the Blue Team.
“It’s really exciting,” Priest said. “Some of these guys I’ve played with during the summer. It’s fun to get one more game.”
The FCA football game will be played at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Lobo Stadium in Longview.
Here is a look at the rosters for softball and baseball:
SOFTBALL
(June 2, Whitehouse)
Game Director: Paul Roberts.
Consultants: Mark Chitty, Grand Saline; Justin Kniffen, Tyler Legacy; Colby Sales, Mabank; Meredith Grant, Lindale.
Blue Team
Coaches: Head Coach Jennifer Hawkins, Hawkins; Assistants: Terri Boyd, Hawkins; Dariann Resendez, Henderson; Trevor Murphy, Longview.
Roster: Alto: Halle Duplichain; Brownsboro: Kennedy Chastant; Bullard: Callie Bailey, Hadison Fults; Chapel Hill: Mia Marmon; Como-Pickton: Mattison Buster; Elysian Fields: Morgan Shaw; Grand Saline: Marti Lewis; Hawkins: Trinity Hawkins; Henderson: Jaci Taylor; Jacksonville: Claire Gille; Longview: Reagan Rios; Malakoff: Addison Wittram; Rusk: Isabel Torres; Sabine: Kyrissa Camacho; Troup: Tara Wells; Union Grove: Lainey Ledbetter; White Oak: Sasha Graves; Whitehouse: Abigail Cheatham; Wills Point: Mauree Comer.
Red Team
Coaches: Head Coach Sheri Seahorn, Harmony; Assistants: Whitney Phillips, Harmony; Keirsten Seahorn, Gilmer; Bill Morton, West Rusk.
Roster: Beckville: Reese Dudley; Brook Hill: Benthany Lavendar; Bullard: Teagan Graul; Canton: Chelsea Chitty; Carthage: Tessa Smith; Edgewood: Jessica Martinez; Gilmer: Addison Walker, Sarah Philips; Hallsville: Makayla Menchue; Harleton: Chloe Copeland; Harmony: Camie Welborn; Kaufman: Pavin Penny; Mabank: Baylee Sales; Marshall: Alyson Roberson; Martin’s Mill: Madi Gurley; Mineola: Lexie Miller; Pittsburg: Elyssia Lemelle; Sulphur Springs: Crimson Bryant; West Rusk: Piper Morton.
BASEBALL
(June 2, Whitehouse)
Game Director: Jeff Lee.
Blue Team
Coaches: Head Coach Chad Halcumb, Union Grove; Assistants: John Roberts, Union Grove; Clay Haltom, Van; Charles Foshee, White Oak.
Roster: Beckville: Colby Davidson; Bullard: Tanner Stainback; Canton: Ace Reese; Central Heights (Nacogdoches): Ashton Wagner; Frankston: Walker London; Harleton: Braden Hopkins; Lufkin: Chip Buchanan; Mabank: Tyler McNiel; Palestine: Mario Perez; Pine Tree: Maxwell Gidden; Rains (Emory): Eric Bacon; Sulphur Springs: Matt Mitchell; Tyler Legacy: Tyler Priest; Union Grove: Cooper Vestal; Van: Ross Hendricks; White Oak: Gavyn Jones, Landyn Grant, Tyler Puckett.
Red Team
Coaches: Head Coach Kinney LaPrade, Grand Saline; Assistants: Alan Ladd, Grand Saline; Jerry Courtney, Brook Hill; Bryan Schneider, Chapel Hill.
Roster: Big Sandy: Jake Johnson; Brook Hill: Cade Chesley; Central Heights (Nacogdoches): Jackson Glymph; Chapel Hill: Malcom Passama; Cumberland: Ethan Nghiem; Edgewood: Lukas Grace; Frankston: Austin Carr; Grand Saline: Luke Metcalf, Brett Kindle; Hallsville: Landon Bowden; Kilgore: Jason Silvey; Lindale: Luke Waggoner; New Diana: Jacob Newland; Rusk: Peighton Vargas; Spring Hill: Conner Smeltzer; Tyler Legacy: Tye Arden; West Rusk: Will Jackson; Whitehouse: Ethan Stone, Luke Caussey.