Cancer patients now have a high-quality choice to receive comprehensive care specifically designed to address their physical, emotional, and psychological needs in Northeast Texas.

The Northeast Texas Cancer & Research Institute, a collaboration between Christus Health and Texas Oncology, has announced new comprehensive care options for cancer patients, their families and loved ones.

New programs and services include: a dietician and social worker, an art program called “Coping Creatively”, live music in the lobby, fitness programs, support groups, journaling workshops, book clubs, collaboration with child life specialists and more.

The institute has formed a team of supportive care services to lead the creation of programs to assist patients, families and caregivers through their journey and plan to expand offerings as they receive feedback.

“Cancer care is so much more than doctor’s appointments and new medications," said Dr. Steven Curley, oncology institute chair. “Multidisciplinary cancer care includes providing for the physical, mental, emotional and spiritual needs of the patient and their family. A diagnosis of cancer is frightening, and our staff has developed remarkable supportive care services to assist our patients and their families through the difficult journey.”

The “Coping Creatively” program, a partnership with artist Heather Crain, will offer monthly art journaling workshops and opportunities to participate in live painting in the surgical oncology waiting room, and provides a creative outlet for patients to process their feelings and bring positivity to the moment.

In partnership with the Tyler Public Library, a monthly book club has been established for support among people with shared experiences.

The institute has added a dietitian to address dietary needs and a social worker who will address psychosocial needs by forming therapeutic relationships, leading support groups and helping the staff to better identify patient needs.

The partnership with child life specialists will address the psychosocial needs of the children in oncology patients’ lives to help eliminate uncertainty for kids and give adults in their life an age-appropriate way to discuss what is happening to them.

“A cancer diagnosis can disrupt everything about a person’s life from the food they eat, to their mental stability, to their family systems,” said Ashley Parnell, RN and surgical oncology nurse navigator. “With that in mind, we are supporting our patients in ways they may not have expected in order for them to successfully work through their cancer treatment.”

Programs will be available in June, July and August, and will take place at the Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute on the campus of Christus Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler.

Cancer institute schedule of events

Patient Support Group

June 20 – Noon

July 18 – Noon

August 1 – Noon

August 15 – Noon

Caregiver Support Group

June 15 – 3 p.m.

July 6 – 3 p.m.

July 20 – 3 p.m.

August 3 – 3 p.m.

August 17 – 3 p.m.

Monthly Book Club

June 30 – 10 a.m.

July 28 – 10 a.m.

August 25 – 10 a.m.

Art Journaling Workshop

June 16 – 10 a.m.

July 14 – 10 a.m.

August 11 – 10 a.m.

(All events held inside the Cancer Institute)