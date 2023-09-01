stock_vehicle_crash_2018_wreck_accident_police_broken_windshield_glass_ems

Tyler Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of S. Broadway Ave and Cumberland Road around noon on Sept.1.

UPDATE: The traffic accident has been cleared and S. Broadway Ave is now open in all directions.

A crash is affecting traffic in Tyler, according to authorities.

Tyler Police responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of South Broadway Avenue and Cumberland Road around noon on Sept.1.

All northbound traffic is closed now and being diverted east onto Cumberland Road. Officers are in the roadway, according to Andy Erbaugh, Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer.

Avoid this area if at all possible, and use extreme caution in the area.

Further updates will be released when the road is cleared.

