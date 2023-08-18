Update: All lanes of traffic are now open. The scene has been cleared.
Northbound lanes on Loop 323, just north of Highway 31, are closed as of 1:20 p.m., according to Tyler Police Department Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh.
On Friday, at approximately 12:40 p.m. Tyler police responded to a report of a one-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck. The truck was reportedly turning north onto Loop 323 from Highway 31. The semi-truck overturned in the roadway, police said. The driver was unharmed.
Officers are diverting traffic in the roadway. A wrecker has arrived, but it will take time for the trailer to be put upright and the vehicle towed. At that time, northbound traffic on Loop 323 will reopen.