The North Tyler Youth Baseball Association is back and will hold its “Opening Day Festival” on Saturday at Fun Forest Park.
Festivities will begin at 9 a.m. with games beginning at 11 a.m. There will be activities and raffles throughout the day.
T-Ball (6U) and Coach Pitch (8U) will play on Saturday. There’s also a Minor League (10U) and Major League (12U) and those teams play in Chandler.
League president Stanley Traylor said baseball has been a big part of his life and he wanted to give kids in North Tyler a better opportunity to play the game.
“My son played years ago, and I’ve been coaching little league football for years, and I wanted to go ahead and start a program up,” Traylor said. “A lot of the kids that were playing, their parents had to go to Golden Road or Faulkner Park. Now, they don’t have to travel as far.”
The league also gives an opportunity to players who are new to the game.
“We’ve got about 100 kids signed up, and probably only seven or eight have ever played baseball before,” Traylor said. “We want to help give them that experience.
“Growing up, I played baseball. And all of these years later, I’m still friends to this day with people from my little league days. I just wanted to give back a little bit. These kids need to experience the game of baseball.”
The mission of the North Tyler Baseball Association “is to create a fun and safe environment for kids to participate in youth baseball while learning the importance of teamwork, sportsmanship and integrity. The league was recently formed to give youth in the North Tyler and surrounding communities access to baseball.
“Our objectives are to encourage and increase youth baseball participation for kids in a community who have been unable to access the game of baseball and to give the youth a positive, after school and summer outlet.”
The Tyler Lions varsity baseball team has three district wins this season for the first time since 2004. Players from the North Tyler Youth Baseball Association will possibly one day play baseball for the Tyler Lions.
“We’re kind of hoping to be like a feeder program,” Traylor said. “Before, kids might not have had anywhere to play so they were getting to high school having not played baseball in multiple years or at all.”
For more information, visit northtyleryouthbaseball.org.